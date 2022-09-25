Speed Champions codes in Roblox: Free charms, gems, and more (September 2022)

In Roblox Speed Champions, players have to defeat all other participants to win races. However, it is not easy to be the fastest. In this regard, gamers can use free codes to get coins, gems, and boosts, which will help them get the best equipment and upgrades.

Speed Champions gives players the chance to quench their thirst for being the fastest. In this title, by taking more steps, gamers can gain more speed. They can also sell the steps taken for coins to upgrade their boots.

Anyone can join the game's official discord channel, Roblox group, and follow the developer's Twitter account to get new codes. With that in mind, here are the ones for this month.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Speed Champions

Active codes in Roblox Speed Champions

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Speed Champions:

AutoSell - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain an Auto Sell boost

AutoTrain - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain10 minutes of Auto-Train

coinsss - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 50,000 coins

Emerald - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Hybrid charms

F2TM - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Fraser2TheMax pet

Freecharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards

Freecoinboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute coin boost

gemsss - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 10,000 gems

Luck - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Hybrid charms

Luckcharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a Luck boost

Megaboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 30-minute coin boost and 30 minute Gem boost

Morecharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards

NewUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 60-minute coin boost

QuestUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards

Randompet - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a random pet

RebirthUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a coin boost

SpeedChampions - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 60-minute gems boost

SpeedyBoi - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute Speed boost

SpeedyGang - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 500K coins and 250K gems

Sub2AustinChallengesYT - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain AustinChallengesYT pet

sub2cdtv - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain CDTV pet

Sub2DefildPlays - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain DefildPlays pet

Sub2GrumpyGravy - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain GrumpyGravy pet

Sub2RazorFishGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain RazorFishGaming pet

Sub2RussoPlays - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain RussoPlays pet

Sub2SCHIZELpops - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain SchizelPops pet

Sub2SnugLife - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain SnugLife pet

Sub2TheCookie - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain TheCookie pet

TrainingMode - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain an Auto-Train boost

UpdateWednesday - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute auto-train

Detailed steps to redeem these active codes have been mentioned later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Speed Champions

These expired Roblox codes do not work in the Speed Champions anymore:

10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 10K Likes Pet

FreeGems - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free cems

FridayUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems

Frosty - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems

Godly - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems

Release - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Speed Champions

Players can follow these simple instructions to redeem active codes in the Speed Champions:

Start the game and wait for it to load; all Roblox games take a while to load unless you have shifted to the desktop app.

Once the game has fully loaded, click on the Twitter logo visible on the left-hand side of the screen.

You will now see a menu option. Copy and paste an active code in the 'Enter Code here' box.

Finally, you can hit the Redeem button.

The rewards will be added to your account immediately. Should players want, they can enter the active codes by typing them out, but this could lead to errors. Because of this, it's best to copy and paste them into the text box.

