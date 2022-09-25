Speed Champions codes in Roblox: Free charms, gems, and more (September 2022)

In Roblox Speed Champions, players have to defeat all other participants to win races. However, it is not easy to be the fastest. In this regard, gamers can use free codes to get coins, gems, and boosts, which will help them get the best equipment and upgrades.
Speed Champions gives players the chance to quench their thirst for being the fastest. In this title, by taking more steps, gamers can gain more speed. They can also sell the steps taken for coins to upgrade their boots.
Anyone can join the game's official discord channel, Roblox group, and follow the developer's Twitter account to get new codes. With that in mind, here are the ones for this month.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Active codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Speed Champions:
- AutoSell - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain an Auto Sell boost
- AutoTrain - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain10 minutes of Auto-Train
- coinsss - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 50,000 coins
- Emerald - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Hybrid charms
- F2TM - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Fraser2TheMax pet
- Freecharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards
- Freecoinboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute coin boost
- gemsss - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 10,000 gems
- Luck - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain Hybrid charms
- Luckcharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a Luck boost
- Megaboost - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 30-minute coin boost and 30 minute Gem boost
- Morecharms - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards
- NewUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 60-minute coin boost
- QuestUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free rewards
- Randompet - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a random pet
- RebirthUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a coin boost
- SpeedChampions - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 60-minute gems boost
- SpeedyBoi - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute Speed boost
- SpeedyGang - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 500K coins and 250K gems
- Sub2AustinChallengesYT - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain AustinChallengesYT pet
- sub2cdtv - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain CDTV pet
- Sub2DefildPlays - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain DefildPlays pet
- Sub2GrumpyGravy - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain GrumpyGravy pet
- Sub2RazorFishGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain RazorFishGaming pet
- Sub2RussoPlays - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain RussoPlays pet
- Sub2SCHIZELpops - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain SchizelPops pet
- Sub2SnugLife - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain SnugLife pet
- Sub2TheCookie - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain TheCookie pet
- TrainingMode - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain an Auto-Train boost
- UpdateWednesday - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a 10-minute auto-train
Detailed steps to redeem these active codes have been mentioned later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Speed Champions
These expired Roblox codes do not work in the Speed Champions anymore:
- 10KLIKES - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 10K Likes Pet
- FreeGems - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free cems
- FridayUpdate - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems
- Frosty - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems
- Godly - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems
- Release - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain coins and gems
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Speed Champions
Players can follow these simple instructions to redeem active codes in the Speed Champions:
- Start the game and wait for it to load; all Roblox games take a while to load unless you have shifted to the desktop app.
- Once the game has fully loaded, click on the Twitter logo visible on the left-hand side of the screen.
- You will now see a menu option. Copy and paste an active code in the 'Enter Code here' box.
- Finally, you can hit the Redeem button.
The rewards will be added to your account immediately. Should players want, they can enter the active codes by typing them out, but this could lead to errors. Because of this, it's best to copy and paste them into the text box.