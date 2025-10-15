Spooky and Pumpky Steal a Brainrot: How to get, rarity, and earnings

Spooky and Pumpky is among the many Halloween-themed characters debuted by the Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse update. Like Garama and Madudung, its design features two units. Spooky is a floating white ghost while Pumpky is a jack-o-lantern with vines covering its legs. Their striking, eerie appearance and their high earnings make them a highly valuable addition to the Brainrot roster.

This guide covers all the methods for acquiring Spooky and Pumpky in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Spooky and Pumpky in Steal a Brainrot

The Witch Fuse cauldron (Image via Roblox)

Spooky and Pumpky is a Secret Brainrot that can be obtained from the Witch Fuse cauldron. This new structure can be found next to the Shop, managed by a witch in a purple hat.

You can deposit four Brainrots in the cauldron to get any of the characters introduced by the recent update. However, the rarity of the deposited units will affect the possible fusions. Spooky and Pumpky is considered to be the rarest character in Witch Fuse, so be prepared to sacrifice a bunch of your Secrets.

The Spooky and Pumpky Brainrot has an incredibly small chance of appearing as a possible fusion in the Witch Fuse menu. Still, you can increase the odds by depositing multiple OG-rarity Strawberry Elephants or Secret Brainrots that have over 15 million Cash in earnings.

Here is a list of Secrets that generate over 15 million in their base form. Put them into the Witch Fuse cauldron to get a chance to obtain Spooky and Pumpky.

Tacorita Bicicleta

Los Hotspotcitos

Las Sis

Los Mobilis

Los 67

Esok Sekolah

Eviledon

In Witch Fuse, the Secret Brainrots with the highest fusion chances are the Vulturino Skeletono and Los Mobilis. The latter is rarer than Vulturino and also possesses a higher income rate.

If you have been unsuccessful in getting a Spooky and Pumpky despite putting your best Brainrots in the witch's cauldron, consider stealing the character. Remember that the targeted player will be informed when you swipe the unit from their base. So, use items like Medusa Head and Megaphone to stun them.

Check our Steal a Brainrot Witch Fuse guide to know about every fusion character, their rarity, and their earnings.

Cost and income rate of Spooky and Pumpky in Steal a Brainrot

More about Spooky and Pumpky (Image via Roblox)

Spooky and Pumpky has a high cost of 25,000,000,000 Cash ($25B). You may need to deposit such an amount when this Brainrot appears as a possible fusion in the Witch Fuse. Once acquired, the duo can be sold for half their price, which is 12,500,000,000 Cash ($12.5B).

When affected by no Traits of Mutations, this coveted Secret character generates a massive 80,000,000 Cash per second ($80M/s). It currently stands in the fourth position in the list of highest-earning Secrets in Steal a Brainrot.

Getting a Spooky and Pumpky is challenging yet rewarding. Submit your best Secret or OG Brainrots in the Witch Fuse and use different combinations to get the unit eventually.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the best Witch Fuse Brainrot?

Spooky and Pumpky is the best unit available from the Witch Fuse cauldron. It has the highest earnings among all the other characters.

How do I get Strawberry Elephant from Witch Fuse?

Strawberry Elephant has a small chance to spawn on the conveyor belt. If you get lucky, you can buy it for 500,000,000,000 Cash.

What is the income rate of Spooky and Pumpky?

In its base form, this unit generates $80M/s.

