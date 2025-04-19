Fighting against the toilets in ST Blockade Battlefront can be challenging, especially if you're new or wish to join a higher difficulty hunt. The endless waves of toilets trying to break your base and chip away at your HP can be daunting. Hence, the developer offers codes to help you out on your journey.

This article provides all the latest codes of the game and how to redeem them.

All active ST Blockade Battlefront codes

Redeem the codes to get in-game currency (Image via Roblox)

There are a handful of active codes that you can redeem for rewards. These free rewards will help you obtain better units and get an edge over the toilets during a battle. Below is the complete list of all the active codes for you to check out.

All active ST Blockade Battlefront codes Code Rewards AstroInvasionBegin Obtain Cen !redeem Scientist Obtain 400 points !redeem Sandbox Obtain 500 points !redeem Return Obtain 2500 points !redeem Digi Obtain 1000 points

List of all inactive codes

While there are a handful of active codes, there are also a bunch of inactive codes, which can no longer be redeemed. Below is the complete list of such codes:

All inactive ST Blockade Battlefront codes Code Rewards !redeem UTSM Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 18kLikesW Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 5MVisits Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 15kLikes Obtain in-game rewards !redeem DelayUTCM Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 12kLikes! Obtain in-game rewards !redeem ForgorLoop Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 10kLikes! Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 8.2kLikes! Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 9kLikes! Obtain in-game rewards !redeem Reinforcement Obtain in-game rewards !redeem DelayedUpdateFinallyHere Obtain in-game rewards !redeem ParasiteIncident Obtain in-game rewards !redeem StoryBugFixingGrrr Obtain in-game rewards !redeem SORRYFORSHUTDOW Obtain in-game rewards !redeem 1Mvisit Obtain in-game rewards !redeem SORRYFORSHUTDOWN2 Obtain in-game rewards

How to redeem the codes

Click on the bird icon to open this window (Image via Roblox)

Redeeming the codes in the game is a straightforward task. Just follow the instructions below to obtain the rewards:

Launch the game and enter any of the game modes' lobbies.

Click on the bird icon on the left side of the screen.

on the left side of the screen. Type or paste the code in the empty section.

Click Redeem Code to obtain the reward.

Once you do this, the reward will flash on the screen, letting you know that the items have been added to your inventory.

ST Blockade Battlefront code importance and usage

You can use the reward to purchase new units (Image via Roblox)

Fighting the toilets in the game can quickly become challenging if you're not well prepared. The waves progressively get difficult as more powerful enemies approach you. This is why using the codes becomes a necessity. It gives you free rewards that come in handy before you jump into a battle.

It is especially true for new players who lack the funds and experience to obtain better units. Since powerful units can cost a lot, it is recommended that you redeem all the codes to get ahead.

ST Blockade Battlefront code troubleshooting (How to fix)

Occasionally, you might be denied a code's rewards when you try to redeem it. There are various reasons why this might happen. The most common being entering the wrong code. This can happen if you try to manually enter the code since they are case sensitive.

You should also ensure you're not entering an expired code, as you cannot redeem it.

Where to find new codes

You can find new codes for the game on this page as we keep updating it whenever the developer releases a new one. So, bookmark the page and revisit occasionally to find more codes.

FAQs about ST Blockade Battlefront

Does ST Blockade Battlefront have active codes?

Yes, the game has active codes.

Can you get in-game money by redeeming ST Blockade Battlefront codes?

Yes, the codes offer money as rewards.

How do you redeem ST Blockade Battlefront codes?

You can click on the bird icon on the left side of the screen to open the codes window and enter the code there to redeem it.

