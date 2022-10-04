Starving Artists codes in Roblox: Free artcoins (October 2022)

Starving Artists is an interesting Roblox game for those looking to earn free Robux. The game is designed to simulate the business model of an NFT art marketplace where artwork is sold for real money.

Users can create or purchase art to either sell or keep in their personal collections. By selling artwork, they can compete to become the most well-known artist.

Players can connect their wardrobe to the artwork for any price, earning Robux with each purchase. When someone purchases their artwork, the painting is added to the buyer's in-game inventory, where it can be retained or sold again.

Free codes for Roblox Starving Artists can be used to get extra artcoins, the in-game currency. Players can use it to buy more art supplies, frames, and frame effects.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Starving Artists

Active codes in Roblox Starving Artists

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

100million - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

art300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 artcoins

artcoin100 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 artcoins

artcoin10000 - This was an April Fool's joke code and can be redeemed in the game to earn 10 artcoins

bobux - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 artcoins

brush250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

colors300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 artcoins

easterart - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

fartist - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

monalisa200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

pablo250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 artcoins

pablo300 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 300 artcoins

paintbrush250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 artcoins

picasso250 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 250 artcoins

pixelart - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

starving - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 100 artcoins

starvingart - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Starving Artists

These Roblox codes don't work in the game anymore:

aprilartist - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn artcoins

The developers haven't set an expiration date on the active codes. This is common for all Roblox games.

Players are urged to use the active codes as soon as possible to avoid missing out. Once the code expires, it simply ceases to work. If players have already redeemed them, the free in-game money, rewards, and more will remain in their account. Coupled with that, there isn't a set time when the developers will publish new codes.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Starving Artists

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the platform on your device of choice. Remember, it is available on both Android and iOS devices.

You'll need to enter the username and password.

Once in, please search for the game and locate the game thumbnail.

Please launch the game. You don't need a username or password here.

Once the the game is fully loaded, look at the left side of the screen.

Please click on the Twitter button. It bears the same shade of blue as the Twitter logo.

Now, you will be able to see a pop-window with the text to enter the code.

Please head over to your Twitter account and follow the creators - @LAgurlzRBLX and @IntranceRBX.

Go back to the platform and enter your Twitter handle in the second textbox and hit verify.

Copy and paste the code into this text box.

The final step is to click on submit. The artcoins will be added to your account almost immediately.

Players can also use manual input to enter the codes. However, it gets tricky when numbers and special characters are involved. Often, players will confuse the letter 'O' with the number zero (0). Therefore, it is best to copy and paste the codes to avoid recurring errors.

Poll : 0 votes