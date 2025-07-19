Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update guide

Released on July 18, 2025, the Bubblegum Machine update has unleashed a range of content in Steal a Brainrot. A Trait machine has appeared on the map, allowing all players to get characters with bubblegum-encased heads. There's a new event that provides characters with the 'glitched' visual effects. Additionally, several new Brainrots have been added, including the coveted Nuclearo Dinossauro.

This guide covers all the content introduced by the Bubblegum update in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

A complete guide for Steal a Brainrot Bubblegum Machine update

Bubblegum Machine

The Bubblegum Machine (Image via Roblox)

The Bubblegum Machine can be found near the entrance of the ramp. All players in a server can activate this machine by depositing 10 Candy Brainrots. Once it is done, the machine will randomly apply the Bubblegum Trait to characters for a total of 10 minutes.

Characters with the Candy Mutation can be acquired during the Candy Aurora event that occurs after every few hours. To make the most of this event, team up with friends and play on a private server. This way, you can collectively hoard Candy Brainrots and later put them in the Bubblegum Machine.

New Brainrots

The new Secret character is Nuclearo Dinossauro (Image via Roblox)

The following list features the names and rarities of the new characters in Steal a Brainrot:

Avocadini Guffo (Epic)

Strawberrelli Flamingelli (Legendary)

Ballerino Lololo (Brainrot God)

Espresso Signora (Brainrot God)

Nuclearo Dinossauro (Secret)

As of this writing, Espresso Signora only spawns during admin-triggered events. You can be informed about such events by joining the game's Discord community.

Both the Brainrot God and Secret characters are a rare find. Fortunately, the game offers you the opportunity to improve your server luck by spending Robux. The higher the Luck multiplier, the better the chance of finding rarer Brainrots.

Glitch event

As promised by the developers, a new event was unveiled moments after the Bubblegum Machine update went live. The Glitch event causes holes to randomly appear on the ramp. Characters that fall into these holes reemerge with the Glitch Trait, which gives them glitch-like effects that shimmer all over their bodies.

Besides a distinct appearance, the Glitch Trait provides a 5x multiplier to a character's per-second income generation. A Tung Tung Tung Sahur that normally generates $25/s would give $125/s due to the new Trait in Steal a Brainrot.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Does the Bubblegum Machine give Traits to all characters that appear on the ramp?

No, the machine has a small chance of applying the Bubblegum Trait to characters once it is activated.

How long will the Candy Mutation last in this game?

Based on the official information, the Candy Mutation will be available for another week following the Bubblegum Machine update.

How much Cash is generated by the Secret Nuclearo Dinossauro?

A Nuclearo Dinossauro with no Mutations or Traits generates $15M/s.

When does the Glitch event happen?

Since it is organized by the developers, the Glitch event can occur at any time. Be notified about such events by joining the game's Discord server.

