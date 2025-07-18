How to get Avocadini Guffo in Steal a Brainrot

Avocadini Guffo is one of the many new Brainrots introduced with the Bubblegum update in Steal a Brainrot. It is one of the rarer machines in the game and will thus be more difficult to acquire, especially for newcomers who are naturally unfamiliar with the process.

To that end, this article will aim to guide those who need assistance with the endeavor.

How do you acquire Avocadini Guffo in Steal a Brainrot?

When players start a run in Steal a Brainrot, they are placed on a server with many others. They soon realize the gameplay loop of the title: Acquire a Brainrot, defend it from other players, and use it to earn more money.

Avocadini Guffo can be obtained in the same way as the other money-making machines in the game: by either purchasing it or stealing it from other players. However, both methods are difficult in this case.

Purchasing Brainrots from the conveyor belt in the game (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || Roblox)

In this game, Brainrots are divided into seven tiers: Common, Rare, Epic, Legendary, Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret. The rarer the machine, the higher its purchasing price and money-making ability. Avocadini is an Epic-tier character. Thus, it won't appear easily in the base and might require some Rebirths. You can purchase a Brainrot straight out of the conveyor belt by simply pressing E when near it, provided you have the necessary funds. The character will then enter your base and stand in its designated slot, and you need to protect it from other players.

Here are the basic stats for Avocadini Guffo in Steal a Brainrot:

Rarity: Epic

Epic Cost: $35k

$35k $ per second it can make: $225/s

If you don't have enough funds, you can also steal the Brainrot from other players in your base. However, this is a dangerous stunt, as its owner will be notified when you steal their robot. Furthermore, the game reduces your speed and bars you from equipping any weapon once you pick up a robot, making it easier for the owner to hit you and stop the theft.

It is ultimately on you to decide which way to use to acquire the Brainrot.

