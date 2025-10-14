Steal a Brainrot Nuclearo Dinossauro guide

Nuclearo Dinossauro is known in the Steal a Brainrot player base as one of the most elusive characters in the game. This Secret-rarity unit has one of the lowest spawn rates in the title, and it may only appear during special events like Admin Abuse. Its income rate matches its rarity, generating a high amount of Cash for every second it spends in your base.

Let’s go over Nuclearo Dinossauro in Steal a Brainrot.

Breaking down Nuclearo Dinossauro in Steal a Brainrot

How to get

The Server Luck game pass may help you land Nuclearo Dinossauro (Image via Roblox)

Nuclearo Dinossauro is a Secret-rarity character with an exceedingly low spawn rate. While the traditional Secret-spawning methods may still help you to spawn it on the conveyor belt, your best bet may be to wait until Admin Abuse. Admin Abuse events are held on Tuesdays (Taco Tuesdays) and Saturdays.

Once these events start, you can use the Server Luck game pass to boost your luck by up to 5x. If you don’t wish to spend Robux, you can switch servers until you find a server with a high Server Luck boost instead. This will help improve the odds of Nuclearo Dinossauro spawning on the conveyor belt. If it spawns on the belt, you can buy it for 2.5 billion Cash, an expensive purchase that only endgame players can make.

If the Brainrot doesn’t spawn for you, you can always look for it in other players’ bases and steal it. Be careful, though: other players will pull all the stops to keep you away from their valuable units. If you do attempt to steal the unit, its owner will be notified, and you can expect stiff resistance from them.

Feel free to check out this guide for a complete list of Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot.

Income rate

Nuclearo Dinossauro has a chance to spawn on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

Nuclearo Dinossauro has an income rate of 15,000,000 Cash per second, which lands it on the lower end of Secret-rarity units. Even so, its earnings eclipse over a dozen other Secret units, making it quite valuable all the same. Once you get this unit, it will generate enough money in 166 seconds to completely cover the cost of buying it. After that, you will easily build up to billions of Cash to spare for other units.

If you happen to get this unit with Mutations, its income rate can potentially soar even higher than some of the best Secret units in the game.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

How much does Nuclearo Dinossauro cost?

Nuclearo Dinossauro costs 2.5 billion Cash when purchased from the conveyor belt.

What rarity does Nuclearo Dinossauro belong to?

Nuclearo Dinossauro belongs to the Secret rarity.

How much money does Nuclearo Dinossauro generate per second?

Nuclearo Dinossauro generates 15,000,000 Cash per second.

