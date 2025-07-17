Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 1 guide

Rebirths in Steal a Brainrot give you diverse perks at the cost of money and characters. After performing a Rebirth, your Cash multiplier is increased, extra slots are added in your base, and more gears are unlocked in the Shop. It is a cogwheel of this simulator-style experience since it lets you expand your collection and mint more money.

This guide walks you through your first Rebirth and details the benefits in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to get Rebirth 1 in Steal a Brainrot

Press the Rebirth button on the left side (Image via Roblox)

As of this writing, there are 12 levels in the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth system. Reaching each level requires you to have certain characters in your base and a specific amount of Cash.

To achieve your first Rebirth, you'll need 1 million Cash, along with Trippi Troppi and Tung Tung Sahur. Both can be purchased from the ramp or stolen from other players. Meanwhile, you can accumulate Cash quickly by getting rarer characters and pressing their associated buttons in the base.

Once you have the minimum Cash and the required characters, you can perform Rebirth 1 by following these steps:

Press the Rebirth button on the left side of the game screen.

Note the requirements and benefits of the first Rebirth.

Hit the yellow Rebirth button at the bottom.

Although Rebirths provide various benefits, they come at the sacrifice of all your characters and acquired money. So, when about to perform Rebirth 1, try not to accumulate more than 1 million Cash, since it will be lost anyway.

If you want to make swift Rebirths, consider playing in a private server. There will be no players to outbid or steal your characters.

Rebirth 1 benefits in Steal a Brainrot

Rebirth 1 requirements and perks (Image via Roblox)

Here are all the benefits provided by Rebirth 1 in Steal a Brainrot:

0.5x Multi : Your Cash multiplier is increased, so you get more money from characters.

: Your Cash multiplier is increased, so you get more money from characters. 5000 Cash : You don't go entirely broke after a Rebirth. A few bucks are provided for purchasing characters and eventually accessing new Rebirth levels.

: You don't go entirely broke after a Rebirth. A few bucks are provided for purchasing characters and eventually accessing new Rebirth levels. +10 Sec for Lock Base : The duration of your Lock Base is increased.

: The duration of your Lock Base is increased. Friend Controller : This button lets you control whether to allow friends in your base.

: This button lets you control whether to allow friends in your base. Iron Slap : Obtainable from the Coin Shop for 2500 Cash, this tool lets you knock players and send them flying.

: Obtainable from the Coin Shop for 2500 Cash, this tool lets you knock players and send them flying. Gravity Coil : This tool costs 3000 Cash in the Coin Shop. It lets you jump higher.

: This tool costs 3000 Cash in the Coin Shop. It lets you jump higher. Bee Launcher: This tool can be bought for 10,000 Cash from the Coin Shop. It releases bees to attack your opponent, briefly inverting their controls.

Since Rebirths provide more character slots, you'll need to perform them frequently to grow your collection. The first few Rebirth levels require common characters. However, as you progress, the game will demand rarer ones, including those that belong to the Mythic and Brainrot God rarities.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the requirements for Rebirth 1?

For Rebirth 1, you'll need 1 million Cash and the characters Tung Tung Sahur and Trippi Troppi.

Do mutated characters fulfill the requirements for a Rebirth?

Yes, characters with mutations such as a Candy Tung Tung Sahur can be used for Rebirths.

How do I save characters from being deleted during a Rebirth?

Before performing a Rebirth, tell a trusted friend to steal all your prestigious characters. After the Rebirth, you can take them back from your friend's base.

