Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 13 guide

Rebirthing is a crucial mechanic in Steal a Brainrot as it allows players to expand their base, increase their money multipliers, and unlock new items in the Shop. There are a total of 16 Rebirth levels, each reachable by getting a minimum amount of Cash and certain Brainrots.

Rebirth 13 is a major hurdle for players who want to reach the max level. It requires a character of Brainrot God rarity and trillions of Cash. The required Brainrot has a low spawn rate, so you'll need to invest a lot of game time.

Let's take a look at the requirements and rewards for Rebirth 13 in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

Rebirth 13 requirements in Steal a Brainrot

Get a Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 for their Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

Completing the preceding 12 levels is mandatory for performing Rebirth 13 in Steal a Brainrot. You cannot skip a Rebirth level in any way because the game follows a strict progression system.

After completing the aforementioned prerequisite, you can make Rebirth 13 after collecting a Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 and a minimum of 35,000,000,000,000 Cash. The in-game currency is generated by Brainrots once they are stored in your base, although the Spin Wheel also offers a randomized way of getting money.

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 is of Brainrot God rarity. It has an extremely small chance of appearing on the conveyor belt when the server luck is in its initial multiplier (1x). To enhance the spawn rate of this unit, consider using Robux to buy the Server Luck gamepass.

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 costs 25,000,000 Cash, an amount that can be easily generated once you have multiple Secret characters with high earning rates. Interestingly, Turbo is the first Brainrot to have a speed trail, an effect that makes it more valuable in one's collection.

Like other Brainrots, the Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 can also be stolen from others. Scout for a player who has this character, sneak into their base, and swipe the unit while they're distracted or trapped.

To know about every Rebirth and its provided benefits, check our updated Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide.

All rewards for performing Rebirth 13

The Shop NPC that sells items/gears (Image via Roblox)

Rebirthing resets your Cash as well as deletes all Brainrots from your base. In exchange, it offers several bonuses. Here are the advantages provided by Rebirth 13 in Steal a Brainrot:

x12 Multi : Your base's money multiplier is increased. As a result, you get more Cash from your Brainrots.

: Your base's money multiplier is increased. As a result, you get more Cash from your Brainrots. 1B Cash : Although your entire Cash is reset upon a Rebirth, you get some amount to continue purchasing characters. Rebirth 13 gives you a whopping 1,000,000,000, Cash.

: Although your entire Cash is reset upon a Rebirth, you get some amount to continue purchasing characters. Rebirth 13 gives you a whopping 1,000,000,000, Cash. +10 Lock Base : Your Lock Base duration extends for 10 seconds, making it functional for overall 190 seconds.

: Your Lock Base duration extends for 10 seconds, making it functional for overall 190 seconds. +1 Slot : A new slot for keeping a Brainrot is added on the third floor of your base.

: A new slot for keeping a Brainrot is added on the third floor of your base. Megaphone : An item costing 250,000,000 Cash in the Gear Shop. It ragdolls other players.

: An item costing 250,000,000 Cash in the Gear Shop. It ragdolls other players. Beehive: An item costing 300,000,000 Cash in the Gear Shop. It lets you summon bees that attack other players.

To avoid losing Brainrots, store them in an alternate account before making a Rebirth with the original account.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrot is required for Rebirth 13?

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 is required for this Rebirth.

How much Cash is needed for Rebirth 13?

You must have a minimum of 35,000,000,000,000 Cash ($35T).

What items get unlocked by Rebirth 13?

Rebirth 13 unlocks the Megaphone and the Beehive items.

