Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 update guide

The Rebirth 16 update for Steal a Brainrot arrived on October 4, 2025. As the name suggests, it bought a new Rebirth level and its associated gear, multiplier, and other rewards. The update also added several new Brainrots, including ones that belong to the Secret rarity, a Los Lucky Block, and a ritual for summoning the coveted Los Karkeritas.

This guide tells you all about the content introduced by the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 update.

All new content in the Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 16 update

New Rebirth

Requirements for Rebirth 16 (Image via Roblox)

For Rebirth 16, you must have a minimum of 1,000,000,000,000,000 Cash and the Los Tralaleritos in your base. The latter is a Secret Brainrot that has a low spawn chance on the conveyor belt. Apart from purchasing it with Cash, you can steal the unit from other players.

Rebirthing to the highest level gives you a x16 Cash Multiplier, a 10-second increase to Lock Base duration, an extra slot for keeping a Brainrot, and more. However, like other levels, it resets your Cash and Brainrots.

Los Lucky Block

The Los Lucky Block (Image via Roblox)

The Los Lucky Block consists of eight Brainrots of diverse rarities. Exclusive to Admin Abuse events, it can be purchased for 250,000,000 Cash once it arrives on the conveyor belt. Alternatively, you can steal such blocks from others.

When opened, a Los Lucky Block starts rolling its contents and then gives one of the following characters:

Los Bombinitos - 40%

Los Tungtungtungcitos - 25%

Los Orcalitos - 15%

Los Tipi Tacos - 10%

Los Tortus - 5%

Los Jobjobjobcitos - 3.5%

Los Combinasionas - 1%

Los 67 - 0.5%

Besides being the rarest, the Los 67 has the highest earnings out of the other units in the Los Lucky Block, generating 22,700,000 Cash per second.

New Brainrots

List of all new Brainrots in the game (Image via Roblox)

The following Brainrots were introduced by the recent Steal a Brainrot update:

Cachorrito Melonito (Mythic) - Appears on the conveyor belt

(Mythic) - Appears on the conveyor belt Bananananito Bandito (Mythic) - Has a 3% drop rate in the Mythic Lucky Block

(Mythic) - Has a 3% drop rate in the Mythic Lucky Block Pop Pop Pop Sahur (Brainrot God) - Has a 1% drop rate in the Brainrot God Lucky Block

(Brainrot God) - Has a 1% drop rate in the Brainrot God Lucky Block Squalanana (Brainrot God) - Available from the Craft Machine

(Brainrot God) - Available from the Craft Machine Los Tortus (Secret) - Available from the Craft Machine and Los Lucky Blocks

(Secret) - Available from the Craft Machine and Los Lucky Blocks Los Jobjobjobcitos (Secret) - Has a 3.5% drop rate in the Los Lucky Block

(Secret) - Has a 3.5% drop rate in the Los Lucky Block Los 67 (Secret) - Has a 0.5% drop rate in the Los Lucky Block

(Secret) - Has a 0.5% drop rate in the Los Lucky Block La Secret Combinasion (Secret) - Has a 0.5% drop rate in the Secret Lucky Block

(Secret) - Has a 0.5% drop rate in the Secret Lucky Block Los Karkeritos (Secret) - Obtain from the Karkerkar ritual

Squalanana and Los Tortus are the only two new units tied to the Craft Machine.

Karkerkar ritual

The Los Karkeritos (Image via Roblox)

The Karkerkar ritual lets you summon a Los Karkeritos in Steal a Brainrot. To perform it, four players, with each holding a Karkerkar Kurkur, must position themselves in a rhombus/diamond formation. They can conduct the ritual at any part of the map.

When the ritual is a success, the summoned Los Karkeritos can be bought with 200,000,000 Cash. In its base form, it gives 750,000 Cash per second.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What gear is unlocked after performing Rebirth 16?

The Attack Doge is unlocked in the Shop after Rebirth 16.

Is Los Lucky Block in the Robux Shop?

Currently, this Lucky Block isn't featured in the Robux Shop.

When does Karkerkar Kurkur spawn?

This Secret Brainrot is spawned by the developer during Admin Abuse events.

