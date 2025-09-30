Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 2 guide

The Steal a Brainrot Rebirth system consists of several levels, each reachable by acquiring specific characters and a minimum amount of Cash. The second Rebirth level is particularly sought after by beginners because it gives multiple benefits, such as increased Cash multiplier, longer Lock Base duration, and additional Brainrot slots. It also unlocks a base's second floor, where players usually keep their most rare and valuable units.

This guide explains the requirements for performing the second Rebirth in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.

How to perform Rebirth 2 in Steal a Brainrot

Boneca Ambalabu

Given its tiered progression system, the second Rebirth becomes available only after you have performed the first one in Steal a Brainrot. You cannot skip a particular Rebirth level at the moment.

For Rebirth 2, you'll need to have the Brainrots Boneca Ambalabu and Brr Brr Patapim in your base and a minimum of 3,000,000 Cash ($3M) in your in-game account. The Cash requirement for this Rebirth level is substantially more than the previous one, but you can fulfill it easily by getting multiple Legendary- or Mythic-rarity Brainrots.

Both Boneca Ambalabu and Brr Brr Patapim can be acquired from the conveyor belt. Boneca belongs to the Rare category and can be purchased with 5000 Cash. Brr Brr Patapim is an Epic Brainrot that costs 15,000 Cash in the game.

After obtaining the required Brainrots and a minimum of 3 million Cash, hit the Rebirth icon on the left side of the screen. Then, press the yellow button at the bottom of the menu to use the in-game mechanic.

A Rebirth will reset all your Cash and delete all the Brainrots in your base. To avoid losing high-rarity characters like Brainrot Gods and Secrets, create an alternate account and use it to steal the best units from the original account's base.

Use our Steal a Brainrot Rebirth guide to know the requirements and rewards for each Rebirth level.

All benefits of Rebirth 2 in Steal a Brainrot

Requirements and rewards for the second Rebirth

Rebirth 2 provides the following benefits:

x1 Multiplier

10,000 Cash

+10 seconds to Lock Base duration

+1 Base Slot

Gold Slap

Coil Combo

Rage Table

The Brainrot slot provided by the Rebirth can be found on the second floor of your base. You'll also notice a Lock Base button on the new floor, which you can use to prevent other players from entering your base.

Gold Slap, Coil Combo, and Rage Table can be purchased from the Shop. Among this list of items, the Coil Combo is worth noting as it gives you both a speed and jump boost. You can use it to cover larger distances on the map, eventually disrupting players who are attempting to steal Brainrots from your unlocked base.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 1 guide

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What Brainrots are required for Rebirth 2?

Boneca Ambalabu and Brr Brr Patapim are required characters for performing the second Rebirth.

What is the Cash requirement for Rebirth 2?

You must have a minimum of 3,000,000 Cash to be eligible for this Rebirth.

What does the Rage Table do?

The Rage Table costs 25,000 Cash in the Shop. When used, your avatar throws a table, pushing and tripping players who get hit.

