Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 3 guide

Rebirths help you in becoming rich and expanding your base in Steal a Brainrot. By utilizing this mechanic, you get a higher money multiplier, more slots for keeping Brainrots in your base, a longer Lock Base duration, and new gears in the Shop. For every Rebirth, you'll need to have a certain amount of Cash and possess specific characters.

Ad

The third Rebirth is a massive leap, requiring significantly more Cash and rarer Brainrots than the second. This guide details the requirements and rewards for Rebirth 3 in Steal a Brainrot.

How to perform Rebirth 3 in Steal a Brainrot

Rebirth 3 requirements (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth 3 becomes available after players have performed the initial two in Steal a Brainrot. At the moment, it is not possible to skip a Rebirth level by spending Robux or any other means.

Ad

Trending

You can perform the third Rebirth after amassing a minimum of 12,500,000 Cash ($12.5M) and acquiring the Brainrots Trulimero Trulicina and Chimpanzini Bananini. Money for rebirthing is generated by characters in your base, which you can collect by jumping onto their corresponding buttons. You can also get in-game currency from the Spin Wheels.

Both Trulimero Trulicina and Chimpanzini Bananini can be obtained from the conveyor belt. Their appearance is not tied to any admin event, and since they are of low rarity, you can get them even when the server luck is at 1x.

Ad

Trulimero Trulicina is an Epic-rarity Brainrot that can be bought with 20,000 Cash. It has the head of a cat, the body of a fish, and the legs of a human. Meanwhile, the Chimpanzini Bananini appears as a half-peeled banana with a chimpanzee head. It is a Legendary Brainrot that can be purchased with 50,000 Cash.

A Legendary character arrives on the conveyor belt after every five minutes spent in the game. So, keep an eye out for the Chimpanzini Bananini as it may grace the conveyor as part of the guaranteed Legendary spawn feature.

Ad

Check our updated list of all Legendary Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot to know their cost, earnings, and availability.

All benefits of Rebirth 3 in Steal a Brainrot

Rewards for the third Rebirth (Image via Roblox)

Rebirth 3 will reset all your Cash and delete all Brainrots from your base. In exchange, you'll receive the following benefits:

Ad

x2 Multiplier

25,000 Cash

+10 seconds to Lock Base duration

+1 Base Slot

Diamond Slap (unlocked in Shop)

Grapple Hook (unlocked in Shop)

Taser Gun (unlocked in Shop)

The rewarded character slot can be found on the second floor of your base. It is advised to keep the rarest units on that floor, such as Brainrot God, Secret, or OG Brainrots, away from the sight of other players.

Also check: Steal a Brainrot Rebirth 2 guide

Ad

FAQs on Roblox Steal a Brainrot

What are the requirements for Rebirth 3?

For the third Rebirth, you must have a minimum of 12,000,000 Cash, as well as a Trulimero Trulicina and a Chimpanzini Bananini in your base.

Can stolen characters be used in Rebirths?

Yes, you can steal characters and use them for rebirthing.

What is the cost of a Chimpanzini Bananini?

This Legendary Brainrot has a cost of 50,000 Cash.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025