  • home icon
  • Roblox
  • All Legendary Brainrots and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot

All Legendary Brainrots and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot

By Spandan Chatterjee
Modified Aug 12, 2025 08:09 GMT
Steal a Brainrot loading screen
Here are the names of all the Legendary-rarity Brainrots (Image via Roblox)

Steal a Brainrot is a Roblox experience where the sole objective is to collect brainrot characters. The characters are divided into seven rarity tiers, which determine their cost and income. One of the rarities is Legendary, consisting of units such as Chef Crabracadabra and Glorbo Fruttodrillo, which generate good money every second and also help you reach certain Rebirth levels.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the available Legendary Brainrots, their price, and their earnings.

List of all Legendary Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Cocosini Mama gives 1200 Cash per second (Image via Roblox)
Cocosini Mama gives 1200 Cash per second (Image via Roblox)

When it comes to Steal a Brainrot rarities, the Legendary tier is smack dab in the middle. Brainrots in this category usually have higher earnings than Common, Rare, and Epic units. However, their income generation is surpassed by the more elite tiers, namely Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Legendary Brainrots are a perfect starting point for beginners, offering them a quick way to earn money before prioritizing Brainrot Gods or Secrets. They appear on the conveyor belt after every few minutes, and you can further enhance their spawn rate with the Server Luck gamepass.

Here are the names, costs, and earnings of each Legendary Brainrot:

Brainrot NameEarnings per secondCost
Burbaloni Loliloli200/s35K
Chimpazini Bananini300/s50K
Ballerina Cappucina500/s100K
Chef Crabracadabra600/s150K
Lionel Cactuseli650/s175K
Glorbo Fruttodrillo750/s200K
Blueberrini Octopusini1K/s250K
Strawberelli Flamingelli1.1K/s275K
Pandaccini Bananini1.2K/s300K
Cocosini Mama1.2K/s285K
Sigma Boy1.3K/s325K
Pi Pi Watermelon1.3K/s135K
Ad

You may have noticed a Brainrot earning higher than its usual rate. This is a result of Traits and Mutations, which multiply the affected character's income-per-second.

In our comprehensive guide, you can learn more about all the Steal a Brainrot Traits and their bestowed multipliers.

How to get Legendary Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Legendary Brainrots appear frequently on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)
Legendary Brainrots appear frequently on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get Legendary-rarity Brainrots. Primarily, you can purchase them with Cash when they appear on the conveyor belt. A Legendary character arrives every five minutes, indicated by a countdown at the top of the conveyor belt entrance.

Ad

Some Legendary Brainrots, such as Cocosini Mama and Pi Pi Watermelon, can be acquired from the Fuse Machine. This machine can be found next to the Coins Shop in the middle of the map.

Buying or fusing Brainrots will require a load of Cash. Thus, stealing is a more convenient alternative for obtaining Legendary units. Note that the targeted player will be alerted about your theft, so make sure to use gears like Medusa Head and All Seeing Sentry to prevent them from pursuing you.

Ad

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the most expensive Legendary Brainrot?

Sigma Boy is the most expensive Legendary as it costs 325,000 Cash.

Which is the cheapest Legendary Brainrot?

Requiring only 35,000 Cash, Burbaloni Loliloli is the cheapest Legendary character.

When do Legendary Brainrots appear?

Legendary units appear on the conveyor belt after every five minutes spent in the game.

Ad

What is the highest rarity in the game?

Secret is the highest rarity tier in this character-collection experience.

About the author
Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee

Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.

Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.

In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction.

Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025

Quick Links

Edited by Spandan Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications