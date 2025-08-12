All Legendary Brainrots and their earnings in Steal a Brainrot

Steal a Brainrot is a Roblox experience where the sole objective is to collect brainrot characters. The characters are divided into seven rarity tiers, which determine their cost and income. One of the rarities is Legendary, consisting of units such as Chef Crabracadabra and Glorbo Fruttodrillo, which generate good money every second and also help you reach certain Rebirth levels.

Ad

Let's take a look at all the available Legendary Brainrots, their price, and their earnings.

List of all Legendary Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Cocosini Mama gives 1200 Cash per second (Image via Roblox)

When it comes to Steal a Brainrot rarities, the Legendary tier is smack dab in the middle. Brainrots in this category usually have higher earnings than Common, Rare, and Epic units. However, their income generation is surpassed by the more elite tiers, namely Mythic, Brainrot God, and Secret.

Ad

Trending

Legendary Brainrots are a perfect starting point for beginners, offering them a quick way to earn money before prioritizing Brainrot Gods or Secrets. They appear on the conveyor belt after every few minutes, and you can further enhance their spawn rate with the Server Luck gamepass.

Here are the names, costs, and earnings of each Legendary Brainrot:

Brainrot Name Earnings per second Cost Burbaloni Loliloli 200/s 35K Chimpazini Bananini 300/s 50K Ballerina Cappucina 500/s 100K Chef Crabracadabra 600/s 150K Lionel Cactuseli 650/s 175K Glorbo Fruttodrillo 750/s 200K Blueberrini Octopusini 1K/s 250K Strawberelli Flamingelli 1.1K/s 275K Pandaccini Bananini 1.2K/s 300K Cocosini Mama 1.2K/s 285K Sigma Boy 1.3K/s 325K Pi Pi Watermelon 1.3K/s 135K

Ad

You may have noticed a Brainrot earning higher than its usual rate. This is a result of Traits and Mutations, which multiply the affected character's income-per-second.

In our comprehensive guide, you can learn more about all the Steal a Brainrot Traits and their bestowed multipliers.

How to get Legendary Brainrots in Steal a Brainrot

Legendary Brainrots appear frequently on the conveyor belt (Image via Roblox)

There are three ways to get Legendary-rarity Brainrots. Primarily, you can purchase them with Cash when they appear on the conveyor belt. A Legendary character arrives every five minutes, indicated by a countdown at the top of the conveyor belt entrance.

Ad

Some Legendary Brainrots, such as Cocosini Mama and Pi Pi Watermelon, can be acquired from the Fuse Machine. This machine can be found next to the Coins Shop in the middle of the map.

Buying or fusing Brainrots will require a load of Cash. Thus, stealing is a more convenient alternative for obtaining Legendary units. Note that the targeted player will be alerted about your theft, so make sure to use gears like Medusa Head and All Seeing Sentry to prevent them from pursuing you.

Ad

Also check: Steal a Brainrot: All Brainrot Gods and their earnings

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

Which is the most expensive Legendary Brainrot?

Sigma Boy is the most expensive Legendary as it costs 325,000 Cash.

Which is the cheapest Legendary Brainrot?

Requiring only 35,000 Cash, Burbaloni Loliloli is the cheapest Legendary character.

When do Legendary Brainrots appear?

Legendary units appear on the conveyor belt after every five minutes spent in the game.

Ad

What is the highest rarity in the game?

Secret is the highest rarity tier in this character-collection experience.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025