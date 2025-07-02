Steal a Brainrot Update 5: New Brainrots, Traits, and more

Steal a Brainrot Update 5 has introduced a fresh wave of content, offering players new ways to get rich while completing their collection. You can now get permanent cash boosts by completing your Brainrot Index. Moreover, a noticeable Trait system has been added to the game. Characters can possess multiple traits, which stack with mutations and apply unique visual effects.

This guide covers all the new content brought by Steal a Brainrot Update 5.

A complete guide for Steal a Brainrot Update 5

New Brainrots

Matteo is an extremely rare character (Image via Roblox)

The Steal a Brainrot character roster has received six additions, half of which belong to the Brainrot God category. You have a better chance of getting them from the ramp after purchasing Luck boosts and utilizing the Rainbow Machine.

Here is a list of all the Brainrots introduced by Update 5:

Pipi Kiwi (Common)

Tric Trac Baraboom (Rare)

Perochello Lemonchello (Epic)

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000 (Brainrot God)

Matteo (Brainrot God)

Gattatino Nyanino (Brainrot God)

Once you acquire the Brainrot God characters, it is advised to invite friends to the game server. They will help protect your collection from stealers should you find yourself unable to lock your base in time.

Traits

Traits increase the income generation of characters (Image via Roblox)

Traits are special add-ons to characters in Roblox Steal a Brainrot. You can only obtain them from events, including the strange event when cats with rainbow trails appear in the sky. Possessing a Brainrot God character with traits is like having a goldmine in the game.

Traits apply unique visual effects and can stack with a character's mutations. Moreover, each trait makes the character generate more money per second.

Rebirth 11

Requirements for Rebirth 11 (Image via Roblox)

Update 5 has also brought a new Rebirth level. To get Rebirth 11, you will need 1T Cash and the Odin Din Din Dun character. Your chance of acquiring this Brainrot God character is extremely low, so either repeatedly use the Rainbow Machine or get the character via trading.

Rebirth 11 gives you an extra slot for keeping a character in their base. Additionally, you unlock the Splatter Slap and the Paintball Gun. Both items can be purchased from the Shop for $75,000,000 and $100,000,000, respectively.

Index Rewards

Complete the Index to get rewards (Image via Roblox)

A highly anticipated feature, the Brainrot Index rewards, has finally arrived. Players can now acquire unique boosts and effects by completing sections of their index in Steal a Brainrot.

Here are the boosts and effects rewarded for completing the particular indexes:

Basic Index : +0.5x Multiplier

: +0.5x Multiplier Gold Index : +0.5x Multiplier and Gold Base

: +0.5x Multiplier and Gold Base Diamond Index : +0.5x Multiplier and Diamond Base

: +0.5x Multiplier and Diamond Base Rainbow Index: +0.5x Multiplier and Rainbow Base

All the provided boosts are stackable. When two or more indexes are completed, your base has the effects of the rarer mutation. For instance, if you complete the Gold and Diamond character collection, you'll get a 1x Multiplier, while your base will have the Diamond visual effects.

FAQs on Steal a Brainrot

What are the rarest characters introduced by Update 5?

Trenostruzzo Turbo 3000, Matteo, and Gattatino Nyanino are the rarest characters that made their debut in the latest update.

Are Traits stackable?

Yes, Traits in this game are stackable, so they repeatedly increase a character's cash generation.

What is the Paintball Gun?

The Paintball Gun is a new weapon. It fires paintballs that splash on the target's screen, effectively disorienting them.

