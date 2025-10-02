Steal a Brainrot Yin and Yang update guide

Steal a Brainrot received the Yin and Yang update on September 27, 2025, after the end of the Extinct Event. It added seven Brainrots into the character-collecting experience, including five that belong to the Secret rarity. The focal point of the update is the Yin and Yang Mutation, which not only gives characters a unique black and white appearance but also increases their earnings per second.
This guide tells you about all the fresh content added by the Yin and Yang update in Roblox Steal a Brainrot.
All new content in Steal a Brainrot Yin and Yang update
Yin and Yang event
The Yin and Yang event occurs every few hours on both public and private servers. During the event, the sky turns white while the surface of the entire island becomes black. Random Brainrots that appear on the conveyor belt receive the Yin and Yang Mutation, which gives them a black and white color resembling that of the Taijutu.
Yin and Yang Brainrots receive a 7.5x increase in their base earnings per second. So, a 67 that usually earns 7,500,000 Cash will offer a whopping 56,250,000 Cash every second when affected by this Mutation.
Yin Yang Spin Wheel
The Yin Yang Spin Wheel can be found next to the Robux Shop in Steal a Brainrot. A free spin is awarded to players after every three hours, allowing them to get one of the rewards from the wheel. It is also possible to buy spins with Robux, with one costing 49 Robux and the bundle of three costing 199 Robux.
Any spin purchased with Robux gives you double luck, thereby increasing your chances of obtaining better rewards. Here's everything that you can acquire from the Ying Yang Spin Wheel, along with their chances:
- Yin Yang Bisonte Giuppitere - 1%
- 2x Server Luck - 2%
- Yin Yang Slap - 5%
- 11,000,000 Cash - 7.5%
- 1,100,000 Cash - 34%
- 275,000 Cash - 55%
The Yin Yang-mutated Bisonte Giuppitere has an earnings rate of 2,400,000 Cash per second.
Dul Dul Dul ritual
The recent update has introduced the overall seventh ritual in Steal a Brainrot. The new ritual requires four players, each holding a purchased or stolen Dul Dul Dul, standing in a square formation near the entrance of the conveyor belt.
When the ritual is successful, the Dul Dul Duls will begin using a hammer to construct a graduation ceremony. After a few seconds, a single Yess my examine or Noo my examine will arrive on the conveyor belt, which all players on the server can purchase with Cash.
The Noo my examine is considered rarer than the Yess my examine. Moreover, it has a higher income rate compared to the "Yess" version of the Brainrot.
New Brainrots
Here is a list of all the new units, alongside their rarities, availability, and income rates in Steal a Brainrot.
FAQs on Steal a Brainrot
What is the multiplier of the Yin Yang Mutation?
This Mutation increases a Brainrot's earning rate by a 7.5x multiplier.
How many Brainrots are required for the Dul Dul Dul ritual?
A total of four Dul Dul Duls are required for the ritual.
What is the crafting recipe for Los Primos?
To craft Los Primos, players need one Los Orcalitos, one 67, one Los Bros, and one Los Tralaleritos.
