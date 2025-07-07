Steal a Fish 3.0 update guide

The Steal a Fish 3.0 update has rolled out, and it is packed with new content. For starters, players can now unlock a second floor through rebirths for free fish slots. Additionally, a new rarity called the Deep and the new Magma mutation are released as well. Alongside these, fish earnings have been buffed, and a new premium fish called the Evil Bloop is now available.

This article explores the Steal a Fish 3.0 update on Roblox.

Steal a Fish 3.0 update: All you need to know

A new fish rarity has arrived in update 3.0 (Image via Roblox)

Here are the details of the 3.0 update in Roblox Steal a Fish:

Rebirths

10 rebirths available

After the third rebirth, the new floor is unlocked with the first free slot!

Rebirths above the third usually have new free slots on the second floor!

New Deep rarity

There is a new Deep class which is extremely expensive, but also extremely worthy. These fish are difficult to find but generate a substantial amount of money.

8 new fish

8 new fish are added to Steal a Fish. They are scattered across almost every rarity and can be found appearing on the railway track.

New Magma mutation

A new mutation called the 'Magma' has been released — it has a 0.5% chance of triggering. It is hard to acquire but generates a lot of revenue.

Second floor

Players can unlock the second floor in their house by performing rebirths. The new floor will have new free slots.

Evil Bloop

Gets you 1.5x more money than your best fish. If this fish is bought through Robux, it is unstealable.

Cash update

Fish's earnings have been buffed by 25% ~ 33%.

FAQs on Steal a Fish 3.0 update

How to unlock the second floor in Steal a Fish house

To unlock the new floor, you must perform the first three rebirths.

Can the Evil Bloop be stolen?

Yes, the Evil Bloop can be stolen. However, if the owner has spent Robux to unlock the fish, it becomes unstealable.

What is the World Eater in Steal a Fish?

The World Eater is a Deep fish released in the 3.0 update of Steal a Fish.

