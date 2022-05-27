Strong Pet Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, tokens, and more (May 2022)

Roblox Strong Pet Simulator codes can be redeemed for free rewards provided by the game's producer, Impulsive Heroe's. Players get rewards in the form of energy and tokens they can use to discover different regions and improve their pets.

The primary purpose of Strong Pet Simulator is to amass and develop an army of fantastic pets and dispatch them to deliver items in exchange for energy and tokens. Uses can use these items to access new worlds, strengthen their pets, and transform them into new forms.

Roblox: Strong Pet Simulator codes and more

Active codes in Roblox Strong Pet Simulator

The title has an exciting list of codes waiting to be redeemed. However, gamers must make haste as they do not have a defined expiry date. Copy and paste the code to avoid errors, as even the exclamation mark counts.

The detailed steps have been explained below.

10MVISITS - redeem the code to get 4 Hours Tokens, 1 Hour Lucky, & 1 Hour Eggs Boost

1KLIKES - redeem the code to get 10,000 tokens

2500LIKES - redeem the code to get 15k tokens and an ultra lucky boost

3MVISITS - redeem the code to get 500K tokens

500KVISITS - redeem the code to get a 20-minute boost

5MVISITS - redeem the code to attain one million tokens and ultra- redeem the code to get an energy boost

7MVISITS - redeem the code to get Free Reward

9MVISITS - redeem the code to get 30 Minutes Tokens Boost & 30 Minutes Training Boost

EASTER - redeem the code to get 3 Hours Tokens Boost and 30 Minutes Eggs Boost

Release - redeem the code to get 250 Energy

TRAININGCODE1 - redeem the code to get a 30-minute boost

TRIPLELIKESCODE - redeem the code to get a 30-minute boost

ULTRALIKECODE1 - redeem the code to get a 30-minute boost

Expired codes in Roblox Strong Pet Simulator

Luckily, there are no expired Strong Pet Simulator codes yet.

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Strong Pet Simulator

Individuals can follow these easy steps to redeem a code in the game:

Launch the game and give it a few moments to load in the device of choice.

On the right-hand side of the screen, click the Twitter button.

Next, in the text box of the new pop-up window, copy and paste any of the active Strong Pet Simulator codes from above.

To claim the rewards, click on the redeem button.

More codes

Consider subscribing to the developers' Twitter account. They tweet new codes every now and again. Also, join their official Discord for exclusive codes and updates.

Finally, like the game, which motivates the developers to do more. The links are available on the home page of the game on Roblox.

Recent update

Below are the Update 6 logs:

Everyday Gifts!

New Levels and Upgrades!

Event with 40 times the energy!

Elixir Event 15 times the energy!

In the Snow Area, there is a Secret Code

Easter Egg Hunting!

Gather Eggs!

There are three new pets!

Improvements and bug fixes!

Other pet-related games in Roblox

1) Adopt Me!

Construct and build a home for the dogs to live in. The first pet is unrestricted and is hatched from an egg.

The title has a wide range of pets, from fossils to dogs. Gold and diamond egg pets are the best, but they are the most difficult to obtain.

Users can choose between becoming a baby or adopting a child inside the game. Both groups have access to a home that they can customize to their preferences. Gamers can also invite other players to join their families.

2) Pet Simulator X

Players can explore and play through several scenarios in the game. They can find floating islands, parks, gardens, lakes, and other places.

Users can obtain pets by hatching an egg, which they must care for, nurture, and personalize until they are large and powerful. Pets, exotic animals, dragons, and unicorns are among 22+ pets available.

Gamers should also gather diamonds and coins to purchase pets and gain experience. The stronger the avatars are, the greater the level.

As individuals advance, additional areas become available to explore. Each pet is unique, with both common and unique characteristics, and the idea is to use the strongest pets to climb the scoreboard.

3) Bee Swarm Simulator

Players will turn into a swarming bear beekeeper who raises bees and harvests pollen to produce honey in this entertaining game. They can form friendships with other bears and perform quests.

Bees can combat harmful insects, and each one has stages that enhance their powers as they progress. To accomplish the various missions, users must travel throughout the map. They can upgrade their pet into Epic, Legendary, Rare, or Gifted bees by completing missions.

