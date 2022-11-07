Strongman Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts, pet, and more (November 2022)

As the name suggests, Roblox Strongman Simulator is all about working out and getting stronger. In this title, that translates to increasing your strength and becoming huge.

In the title, players start slow by pulling lighter objects such as features and rubber ducks. Then, they move on to heavier things and must drag items like basins, huge chickens, and more. Clearly, the developers have a nice sense of humor.

Players can use free codes to get boosts that increase the amount of power they earn from exercising. Besides that, they can also get free pets who help them lift and pull weights as well as other heavy objects.

A list of active and inactive Roblox codes in Strongman Simulator

These are the working codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Below are the active codes for the Roblox game Strongman Simulator:

10000 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x energy boost

100M - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

10m - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reward

1500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x energy boost

25k - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x energy boost

400M - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a reward

5000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x energy boost

Chad - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a Rubber Duck

season1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 minutes of 2x workout

strongman - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a pet

Players can find detailed steps to redeem these codes in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Although the developers did not mention an expiry date for the codes offered below, some of them have stopped working. Here is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

1mil - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

2mil - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

3mil - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

4mil - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a boost

500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a 2x energy boost

HOLIDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive 10 minutes of 2x workout

strongmanseason1 - This code can be redeemed in the game to receive a pet

How to redeem active codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem any Roblox code in the game:

Open the Roblox platform and look for Strongman Simulator. Then, run it.

Once the game is fully loaded, stay in the lobby.

Click on the Twitter button on the side of the screen. Usually, the button is blue in color, but this game has it in yellow. A pop-up window will appear once you click on it.

Copy and paste a code into the text box from the active list provided earlier.

Press the Use button to complete the process.

You will notice that the rewards have been added to your account immediately.

Get more codes in Roblox Strongman Simulator

Players can follow the game's developer on Twitter, join their official Discord server, and subscribe to their YouTube channel to get more codes, all the latest information related to the title, as well as other fun content. Players can also connect with other gamers to chat, unwind, or exchange ideas on Discord.

The title was created by a group called The Gang Stockholm, which is owned by TGSweden. Since the game is open to players of all ages, it has recorded 827.2 million visits and 507K likes. Furthermore, 1,548,511 players have added this title to their Favorite list.

Poll : 0 votes