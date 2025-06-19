Super League Soccer FIFA Club World Cup 2025 guide

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has arrived in Super League Soccer, and players can participate in it and receive a lot of event-exclusive goodies. As the name suggests, the event is themed after the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and it allows players to play as their favorite teams. To progress in the event, you just need to complete limited-time tasks and claim the rewards.
This article further highlights the Club World Cup in Super League Soccer.
How to play the Super League Soccer Club World Cup event
To participate in the FIFA World Cup, you have to log in during the event and play in-game matches. Each match will take place between two of the FIFA teams, and players can pick the one they want to represent.
Duration
The Club World Cup started on June 14, and it will run till July 15, 2025, giving players 30 days to experience the FIFA-themed event. The rewards are given through a reward track.
Available teams
In total, the event features 32 teams that players can choose:
- Al Ahly
- Wydad AC
- Espérance de Tunis
- Mamelodi Sundowns
- Al Hilal
- Urawa Red Diamonds
- Al Ain
- Ulsan Hyundai
- CF Monterrey
- Seattle Sounders FC
- Pachuca
- Inter Miami CF
- Palmeiras
- Flamengo
- Fluminense
- Botafogo
- River Plate
- Boca Juniors
- Auckland City FC
- Manchester City
- Real Madrid
- Chelsea
- Bayern Munich
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Inter Milan
- Porto
- Benfica
- Borussia Dortmund
- Juventus
- Atlético Madrid
- Red Bull Salzburg
- LAFC
Rewards
The Super League Soccer Club World Cup event features a progression-based reward track. Players can advance through the table by completing specific tasks.
To view the reward track, approach the Events counter in the lobby. From here, you can track your progress and check the available tasks. Additionally, completing each task rewards 100 points for the reward track, and new tasks are allotted periodically.
Here are the rewards for the Club World Cup event that are available right now:
Players can purchase the Elite Pass to win extra rewards from the Club World Cup. Additionally, more rewards will be added later in the event.
FAQs on Super League Soccer
Is Super League Soccer free to play?
Yes, it is free to play. But the game includes some microtransactions.
Is there a training mode in SLS?
Yes, there is a training mode, and players can use it to learn various skills like dribbling and goalkeeping.
Can players change positions mid-game?
Yes, you can change position in mid-game if the original player leaves.
