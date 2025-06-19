Super League Soccer FIFA Club World Cup 2025 guide

The FIFA Club World Cup 2025 has arrived in Super League Soccer, and players can participate in it and receive a lot of event-exclusive goodies. As the name suggests, the event is themed after the ongoing FIFA World Cup, and it allows players to play as their favorite teams. To progress in the event, you just need to complete limited-time tasks and claim the rewards.

This article further highlights the Club World Cup in Super League Soccer.

How to play the Super League Soccer Club World Cup event

FIFA Club World Cup in Super Soccer League (Image via Roblox)

To participate in the FIFA World Cup, you have to log in during the event and play in-game matches. Each match will take place between two of the FIFA teams, and players can pick the one they want to represent.

Duration

The Club World Cup started on June 14, and it will run till July 15, 2025, giving players 30 days to experience the FIFA-themed event. The rewards are given through a reward track.

Available teams

Pick the team you want to play as (Image via Roblox)

In total, the event features 32 teams that players can choose:

Al Ahly

Wydad AC

Espérance de Tunis

Mamelodi Sundowns

Al Hilal

Urawa Red Diamonds

Al Ain

Ulsan Hyundai

CF Monterrey

Seattle Sounders FC

Pachuca

Inter Miami CF

Palmeiras

Flamengo

Fluminense

Botafogo

River Plate

Boca Juniors

Auckland City FC

Manchester City

Real Madrid

Chelsea

Bayern Munich

Paris Saint-Germain

Inter Milan

Porto

Benfica

Borussia Dortmund

Juventus

Atlético Madrid

Red Bull Salzburg

LAFC

Rewards

Some of the rewards in the event (Image via Roblox)

The Super League Soccer Club World Cup event features a progression-based reward track. Players can advance through the table by completing specific tasks.

To view the reward track, approach the Events counter in the lobby. From here, you can track your progress and check the available tasks. Additionally, completing each task rewards 100 points for the reward track, and new tasks are allotted periodically.

Here are the rewards for the Club World Cup event that are available right now:

Milestone Free Reward Premium Rewards 1 500 Coins FCWC Party Hat 2 Card Pack 1000 Coins 3 500 Coins FCWC Gloves Red/White 4 — Ball Pack 5 FCWC Cap 1000 XP 6 Neon Rainbow Mask Snood 7 Skill Pack FCWC Shoes Red/Black 8 FCWC Sparkle Fedora FCWC Clockwork Shades (Ultimate reward)

Players can purchase the Elite Pass to win extra rewards from the Club World Cup. Additionally, more rewards will be added later in the event.

FAQs on Super League Soccer

Is Super League Soccer free to play?

Yes, it is free to play. But the game includes some microtransactions.

Is there a training mode in SLS?

Yes, there is a training mode, and players can use it to learn various skills like dribbling and goalkeeping.

Can players change positions mid-game?

Yes, you can change position in mid-game if the original player leaves.

