Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Tokens, and luck (September 2022)

Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is all about fighting. To advance in the game, players must practice their speed, agility, and mental focus. They can practice with their friends or even alone, go to new islands that are off the usual path, and learn strong moves that will let them demonstrate their full strength.

Players who use free codes will receive tokens to increase their stats and gems to buy rare, ancient items, temporary boosts that quadruple gains, and winter tokens to buy ancient relics and participate in limited events.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

150KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15,000 tokens

150MPARTY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of double luck

200KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20,000 tokens

2MGROUP - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 tokens

500KFAVOURITES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500,000 gems

FESTIVEBOOST - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minute winter token boost

FROSTLORD - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 tokens

HAPPYNEWYEAR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn one-hour winter tokens boost

JAKDNOOB - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens

JJD7 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens

PIEOVER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens

REKTWAY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens

ULTRAPOWER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of double power

WINTERUPDATE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7,500 tokens

XBUTTERFLIES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6,000 tokens

Expired codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

These Roblox codes do not work anymore:

1.5K - get 1,500 Tokens

100KFAVORITES - get 2,500 Tokens

100KLIKES - get 10,000 Tokens

100Kmembers - get 5,000 Tokens

100M - get 180 Minute x2 Power Boost

10KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens

10Kplayers - get 5,000 Tokens

10M - get 3,500 Tokens

1250Tokens - get 1,250 Tokens

150KLIKES - get 15k Tokens

15MVISITS - get 3,500 Tokens

1KLikes - get 1,350 Tokens

1M - get 3,500 Tokens

1MMembers - get 10,000 Tokens

20MVISITS - get 3,500 Tokens

250Players - get 999 Tokens

300KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens

30KSupreme - get 300,000 Gems

30MVISITS - get 5,000 Tokens

350KFavorites - get 3,500 Tokens

35KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens

400KFAVORITES - get 4,000 Tokens

400KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens

40KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens

500likes - get 1,000 Tokens

50KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens

50M - get 5,050 Tokens

5KPLAYERS - get 2,500 Tokens

600KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens

65M - get 6,565 Tokens

750LikeTokens - get 1,250 Tokens

75KLIKES - get a free reward

85M - get 8,585 Tokens

900KMEMBERS - get a free reward

ALIEN - get 500 Gems

Anubis - get 5,000 Tokens

artifacts - get 50,000 Gems

ASTRO - get 5,000 Tokens

Azend - get 1,000 Tokens

BOO - get 3,313 Halloween tokens

BOUNTY - get 500 Gems

BUFF - get 5,000 Tokens

DRAGON - get 5,000 Tokens

ELEMENTAL - get 5,000 Tokens

Forgotten - get 5,000 Tokens

FREEPOWER - get a 60 minute x2 Power Boost

FROSTOOTH - get 30 Minutes x2 Luck Boost

Fusion2500 - get 2,500 Tokens

GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE - get 1,000 Tokens

GamingDan - get 1,500 Tokens

gemupdate - get 50,000 Gems

HolidayPass - get 10,000 Tokens

ItzVexo - get 1,500 Tokens

Jojocraft - get 1,500 Tokens

Joseph47 - get 500 Tokens

JustHamNoTurkey - get 3,000 Tokens

LASERVISION - get 5,000 Tokens

LightDark - get 5,000 Tokens

mehdiable - get 2,500 Tokens

MOBILETOKENS - get 5,000 Tokens

mrrhino - get 1,000 Tokens

NINJA - get 5,000 Tokens

OMNI - get +30 Minute x2 Luck Boost

OPLUCK - get a 120 minute x2 Luck Boost

POSEIDON - get 250 Gems

PRESENT1 - get +5 x2 Golden Gift Rewards

PRESENT2 - get +15 Minute x2 Santa Rewards

PRESENT3 - get +15 Minute Free Festive Chests

ServerSpecial - get 1,500 Tokens

ShutdownTokens - get 2,500 Tokens

SKY - get 5,000 Tokens

space - get 5,000 Tokens

Tokens777 - get 777 Tokens

TRANSFORM - get 5,000 Tokens

TwitterTokens - get 1,250 Tokens

VEXR - get 1,000 Tokens

ZMLZGaming - get 1,500 Tokens

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:

Launch Super Power Fighting Simulator.

Select the Twitter symbol.

Copy and paste an active code

Finally, enter "Redeem" to receive the benefits.

Avoid typing the code because that leaves room for error. It's best to copy and paste the code.

