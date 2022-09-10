Super Power Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Tokens, and luck (September 2022)

Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator is all about fighting. To advance in the game, players must practice their speed, agility, and mental focus. They can practice with their friends or even alone, go to new islands that are off the usual path, and learn strong moves that will let them demonstrate their full strength.
Players who use free codes will receive tokens to increase their stats and gems to buy rare, ancient items, temporary boosts that quadruple gains, and winter tokens to buy ancient relics and participate in limited events.
Active codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 150KLIKES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15,000 tokens
- 150MPARTY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn three hours of double luck
- 200KLikes - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20,000 tokens
- 2MGROUP - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 50,000 tokens
- 500KFAVOURITES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 500,000 gems
- FESTIVEBOOST - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 15 minute winter token boost
- FROSTLORD - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 10,000 tokens
- HAPPYNEWYEAR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn one-hour winter tokens boost
- JAKDNOOB - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens
- JJD7 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens
- PIEOVER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens
- REKTWAY - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 3,000 tokens
- ULTRAPOWER - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn two hours of double power
- WINTERUPDATE - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 7,500 tokens
- XBUTTERFLIES - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 6,000 tokens
Detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code have been mentioned below.
Expired codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
These Roblox codes do not work anymore:
- 1.5K - get 1,500 Tokens
- 100KFAVORITES - get 2,500 Tokens
- 100KLIKES - get 10,000 Tokens
- 100Kmembers - get 5,000 Tokens
- 100M - get 180 Minute x2 Power Boost
- 10KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens
- 10Kplayers - get 5,000 Tokens
- 10M - get 3,500 Tokens
- 1250Tokens - get 1,250 Tokens
- 15MVISITS - get 3,500 Tokens
- 1KLikes - get 1,350 Tokens
- 1M - get 3,500 Tokens
- 1MMembers - get 10,000 Tokens
- 20MVISITS - get 3,500 Tokens
- 250Players - get 999 Tokens
- 300KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens
- 30KSupreme - get 300,000 Gems
- 30MVISITS - get 5,000 Tokens
- 350KFavorites - get 3,500 Tokens
- 35KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens
- 400KFAVORITES - get 4,000 Tokens
- 400KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens
- 40KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens
- 500likes - get 1,000 Tokens
- 50KLIKES - get 5,000 Tokens
- 50M - get 5,050 Tokens
- 5KPLAYERS - get 2,500 Tokens
- 600KMEMBERS - get 5,000 Tokens
- 65M - get 6,565 Tokens
- 750LikeTokens - get 1,250 Tokens
- 75KLIKES - get a free reward
- 85M - get 8,585 Tokens
- 900KMEMBERS - get a free reward
- ALIEN - get 500 Gems
- Anubis - get 5,000 Tokens
- artifacts - get 50,000 Gems
- ASTRO - get 5,000 Tokens
- Azend - get 1,000 Tokens
- BOO - get 3,313 Halloween tokens
- BOUNTY - get 500 Gems
- BUFF - get 5,000 Tokens
- DRAGON - get 5,000 Tokens
- ELEMENTAL - get 5,000 Tokens
- Forgotten - get 5,000 Tokens
- FREEPOWER - get a 60 minute x2 Power Boost
- FROSTOOTH - get 30 Minutes x2 Luck Boost
- Fusion2500 - get 2,500 Tokens
- GAMESREBORNSECRETCODE - get 1,000 Tokens
- GamingDan - get 1,500 Tokens
- gemupdate - get 50,000 Gems
- HolidayPass - get 10,000 Tokens
- ItzVexo - get 1,500 Tokens
- Jojocraft - get 1,500 Tokens
- Joseph47 - get 500 Tokens
- JustHamNoTurkey - get 3,000 Tokens
- LASERVISION - get 5,000 Tokens
- LightDark - get 5,000 Tokens
- mehdiable - get 2,500 Tokens
- MOBILETOKENS - get 5,000 Tokens
- mrrhino - get 1,000 Tokens
- NINJA - get 5,000 Tokens
- OMNI - get +30 Minute x2 Luck Boost
- OPLUCK - get a 120 minute x2 Luck Boost
- POSEIDON - get 250 Gems
- PRESENT1 - get +5 x2 Golden Gift Rewards
- PRESENT2 - get +15 Minute x2 Santa Rewards
- PRESENT3 - get +15 Minute Free Festive Chests
- ServerSpecial - get 1,500 Tokens
- ShutdownTokens - get 2,500 Tokens
- SKY - get 5,000 Tokens
- space - get 5,000 Tokens
- Tokens777 - get 777 Tokens
- TRANSFORM - get 5,000 Tokens
- TwitterTokens - get 1,250 Tokens
- VEXR - get 1,000 Tokens
- ZMLZGaming - get 1,500 Tokens
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Super Power Fighting Simulator
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the Roblox code in the game:
- Launch Super Power Fighting Simulator.
- Select the Twitter symbol.
- Copy and paste an active code
- Finally, enter "Redeem" to receive the benefits.
Avoid typing the code because that leaves room for error. It's best to copy and paste the code.