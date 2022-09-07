Tapping Legends codes in Roblox: Free diamonds, pets, and clicks (September 2022)

Roblox has a vast list of clicker games in which different concepts can be reduced to a series of quick clicks and controlled actions. A prominent example of that is Tapping Legends.

Since its release in July 2020, the game has amassed over 69,000 likes, 57 million visitors, and 187,111 users who have added it to their favorite list, indicating a growing level of popularity. Players in Roblox Tapping Legends can obtain free pets, coin multipliers, and other items using the current codes.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Here are the active codes in the game:

Angelic - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a lot of Diamonds

DrakeCraft - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a DrakeCraft pet

Forest - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Diamonds

FREE PET - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a 150k Fav. Dominus Pet

FreeClicks - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Clicks

FreeDiamonds - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Diamonds

FreePet - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Dominus pet

FreeTokens - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1,000 Tokens

GoodPet - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Big Pig pet

Heart - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Diamonds

JustAdog - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Dog Pet

LeviRage - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a lot of Diamonds

Lovreking - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 million Clicks

Naibanek - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a lot of Clicks

NEW YEAR - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Free Pet

Rainbow - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Diamonds

Russo - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Russo pet

Shiro - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a lot of Clicks

SoloTheYolo - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a SoloYolo pet

SuperEvent - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Fire Cat pet

Swag - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn an Elsa pet

TreeFamily - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Rainbow Cat Pet

Update23 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a lot of Clicks

Update3 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Clicks

Update5 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Clicks

Update8 - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Bush Pet

Valentine - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn lots of Clicks (NEW)

WeLoveSaare - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Dragon pet

Yoro - this code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2,500 Clicks

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

There are no expired codes at the moment. However, players are urged to quickly use the active ones as they could become defunct at any moment. Coupled with that, codes don't have an expiration date, which causes further confusion.

Players who have redeemed the code don't need to worry as the rewards will remain in their account.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tapping Legends

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem codes in the game:

Open the Roblox application on your preferred device. It could be a laptop or a smartphone running Android or iOS. Next, sign into your Roblox account.

Launch the game.

Tap the "Twitter" button on the screen once the game has loaded and the home page is visible.

A new window will open once you do that. There will be several choices here, users must select the "Codes" button.

The area where you can enter the code will now be visible to you. Paste an active one into the text field after copying it.

There is a potential that if you mistype the code, it will display an error. However, the choice is still available.

You may now click the enter button to finish. You'll get the promised benefits almost instantly.

Players are urged to close the game and try again if the redemption fails for the first time.

