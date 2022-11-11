Tapping Legends X codes Roblox: Free boosts and taps (November 2022)

Roblox Tapping Legends X is a clicking game. Players have to continuously left-click their mouse to earn points called taps. The title is primarily about who has the most taps. Moreover, these points allow gamers to hatch eggs to get pets. Players can also trade and fuse pets to get the most rare ones.

A group called Shiny Star Games launched Tapping Legends X on February 6, 2022. Players of all ages can play the title since there is no violence in it. Hence, the game has seen 53.7 million visits so far. To help the massive playerbase the title has, here are some active codes that people can use to get boosts and taps.

List of active and inactive Roblox codes in Tapping Legends X

These are the working codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game Tapping Legends X:

100kbigmilestone - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 6x tap vials, 6x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 6x rebirth vials

10klikesthankyou - This code can be redeemed by players to receive several boosts

15m - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials

1mgroupmembers - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x damage vials

25m - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

2mgroupmembers - This code can be redeemed by players to receive several vials

40kreallyhotcode - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 4x tap vials, 4x damage vials, and 4x luck vials

50mevent - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 7x tap vials, 7x damage vials, 7x luck vials, and 7x rebirth vials

70kepic - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

80knicevials - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

90kvialsty - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

bigpoostpack - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 10x luck vials, 10x tap vials, and 10x damage vials

candy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

carnival - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

fantasy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

farm - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

fixes4 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials

fixes5 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 25x tap vials, 25x damage vials, 25x luck vials, and 25x rebirth vials

gravycatman - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 taps

halloween - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 14x tap vials, 13x damage vials, 12x luck vials, and 11x rebirth vials

heaven - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials

roksek - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 taps

russo - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 250 taps

summer - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

swamp - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

tech - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

temple - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

toy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

wildwest - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 5x tap vials, 6x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

frost - This code can be redeemed by players to receive rewards

hundredthousandbigthanks - This code can be redeemed by players to receive rewards

Players can find some detailed steps on how to redeem these codes in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

2ndhunt - A tap vial

carrot3rd - A tap vial

firsthunt - A luck vial

rainbow - Several boosts

toadboi - 250 taps

The developers never offer expiry dates for the codes they provide, which is why it's better to use them as soon as possible.

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem any active code in the game:

Start Tapping Legends X and click on the Shopping Cart.

Enter an active Roblox code in the text box.

Hit Redeem to complete the process.

Players should restart the Roblox game and try to make a code work again if it doesn't the first time.

Poll : 0 votes