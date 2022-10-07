Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free vials, taps, and more (October 2022)

In Roblox Tapping Legends X, free codes can be used by new and veteran players to get vials, taps, and more. For gamers new to the title, the vials act as multipliers and help in gaining more luck and stopping power. Moreover, some codes can be redeemed for extra taps to get a head start in the game.

Shiny Star Games created Roblox Tapping Legends X on February 6, 2022. Since its creation, it has received over 106 thousand likes and 50.6 million visits from players. The creators have combined two popular genres, pets and clicks, to make this offering one of the most relaxing games on the platform. Here are the active and inactive codes for October.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Tapping Legends X:

100kbigmilestone - Redeem code for 6x tap vials, 6x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 6x rebirth vials

10klikesthankyou - Redeem code for several boosts

15m - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials

1mgroupmembers - Redeem code for 5x damage vials

25m - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

2mgroupmembers - Redeem code for several vials

40kreallyhotcode - Redeem code for 4x tap vials, 4x damage vials, and 4x luck vials

50mevent - Redeem code for 7x tap vials, 7x damage vials, 7x luck vials, and 7x rebirth vials

70kepic - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

80knicevials - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

90kvialsty - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

bigpoostpack - Redeem code for 10x luck vials, 10x tap vials, and 10x damage vials

candy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

carnival - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

fantasy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

farm - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

fixes3 - Redeem code for x2 tap, 2x damage, and 2x luck vials

fixes4 - Redeem code for tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials

fixes5 - Redeem code for 25x tap vials, 25x damage vials, 25x luck vials, and 25x rebirth vials

gravycatman - Redeem code for 250 taps

heaven - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials

hundredthousandbigthanks - Redeem code for 9x tap vials, 9x damage vials, 10x luck vials, and 9x rebirth vials

kitchen - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

lab - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

magic - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

retro - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

roksek - Redeem code for 250 taps

russo - Redeem code for 250 taps

sorryfix - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

steampunk - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

summer - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

swamp - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

tech - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

temple - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

toy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials

Detailed steps on how to use the provided codes can be found in the last section of this article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Tapping Legends X anymore:

10m - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials

1klikes - Several boosts

2.5klikes - Several boosts

20klikesforvials - 3x damage vials

30kcoolcode - 4x tap vials, 4x damage vials, and 4x luck vials

4thjulysteampunk - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x Rebirth vials

65kthanks - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x Rebirth vials

6thpetindex - A damage vial

bridgey10th - Two tap vials

carrot3rd - A tap vial

easterluck - Several boosts

eggluck5th - Two luck vials

firsthunt - A luck vial

fixes1 - Several boosts

fixes2 - Several boosts

release - Several boosts

rewardchest7th - A damage vial

sneakysign8th - A luck vial

update1 - Several boosts

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active Roblox codes in Tapping Legends X:

Start the game.

Click on the Shopping Cart button on the left side. A pop-up window will appear with a text box.

Enter a code from the active list provided earlier into the box.

Press redeem to get the rewards instantly.

There is a possibility of making errors when typing in active codes in the text box, which is why it's best to copy and paste them.

