Tapping Legends X codes in Roblox: Free vials, taps, and more (October 2022)

In Roblox Tapping Legends X, free codes can be used by new and veteran players to get vials, taps, and more. For gamers new to the title, the vials act as multipliers and help in gaining more luck and stopping power. Moreover, some codes can be redeemed for extra taps to get a head start in the game.
Shiny Star Games created Roblox Tapping Legends X on February 6, 2022. Since its creation, it has received over 106 thousand likes and 50.6 million visits from players. The creators have combined two popular genres, pets and clicks, to make this offering one of the most relaxing games on the platform. Here are the active and inactive codes for October.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game Tapping Legends X:
- 100kbigmilestone - Redeem code for 6x tap vials, 6x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 6x rebirth vials
- 10klikesthankyou - Redeem code for several boosts
- 15m - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials
- 1mgroupmembers - Redeem code for 5x damage vials
- 25m - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- 2mgroupmembers - Redeem code for several vials
- 40kreallyhotcode - Redeem code for 4x tap vials, 4x damage vials, and 4x luck vials
- 50mevent - Redeem code for 7x tap vials, 7x damage vials, 7x luck vials, and 7x rebirth vials
- 70kepic - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- 80knicevials - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- 90kvialsty - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- bigpoostpack - Redeem code for 10x luck vials, 10x tap vials, and 10x damage vials
- candy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- carnival - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- fantasy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- farm - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- fixes3 - Redeem code for x2 tap, 2x damage, and 2x luck vials
- fixes4 - Redeem code for tap, damage, luck, and rebirth vials
- fixes5 - Redeem code for 25x tap vials, 25x damage vials, 25x luck vials, and 25x rebirth vials
- gravycatman - Redeem code for 250 taps
- heaven - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials
- hundredthousandbigthanks - Redeem code for 9x tap vials, 9x damage vials, 10x luck vials, and 9x rebirth vials
- kitchen - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- lab - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- magic - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- retro - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- roksek - Redeem code for 250 taps
- russo - Redeem code for 250 taps
- sorryfix - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- steampunk - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- summer - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- swamp - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- tech - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- temple - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
- toy - Redeem code for 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 6x luck vials, and 5x rebirth vials
Detailed steps on how to use the provided codes can be found in the last section of this article.
Expired codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
These expired Roblox codes do not work in Tapping Legends X anymore:
- 10m - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, and 5x luck vials
- 1klikes - Several boosts
- 2.5klikes - Several boosts
- 20klikesforvials - 3x damage vials
- 30kcoolcode - 4x tap vials, 4x damage vials, and 4x luck vials
- 4thjulysteampunk - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x Rebirth vials
- 65kthanks - 5x tap vials, 5x damage vials, 5x luck vials, and 5x Rebirth vials
- 6thpetindex - A damage vial
- bridgey10th - Two tap vials
- carrot3rd - A tap vial
- easterluck - Several boosts
- eggluck5th - Two luck vials
- firsthunt - A luck vial
- fixes1 - Several boosts
- fixes2 - Several boosts
- release - Several boosts
- rewardchest7th - A damage vial
- sneakysign8th - A luck vial
- update1 - Several boosts
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Tapping Legends X
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active Roblox codes in Tapping Legends X:
- Start the game.
- Click on the Shopping Cart button on the left side. A pop-up window will appear with a text box.
- Enter a code from the active list provided earlier into the box.
- Press redeem to get the rewards instantly.
There is a possibility of making errors when typing in active codes in the text box, which is why it's best to copy and paste them.