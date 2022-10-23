Tatakai V.2 codes in Roblox: Free cash (October 2022)

The adventure game Tatakai, which is a combat-focused title, has been renamed to Roblox Tatakai V.2. The title has also been updated. Players in this extended edition have a larger environment to explore and more skills to learn. The game has received 40 thousand likes and 27.6 million visits from gamers so far.

Like other Roblox developers, Tatakai Association keeps publishing free codes for players so they can get a head start in the game. With the help of these codes, gamers can save up on their Robux, which can be used to buy exclusive items and Roblox gamepasses.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Active codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Here are the active codes in Tatakai V.2:

!code BacktoSchool - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 15 spins and 150 cash

!code FixedYuh - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire spins and cash

!code lightfeaTher - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire five Clan spins and 150 cash

!code MiniUpdate! - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 spins and 150 cash

!code Sub2Data - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire spins and cash

!code UPDATE_OUT - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 Clan spins and 150 cash

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned in a later section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

These Roblox codes do not work in the game anymore:

!code 10M - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 50 spins

!code 12M - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 50 spins

!code 14M - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 25 spins

!code 20M - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire spin

!code BackOpen! - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 20 spins and 150 cash

!code FullAdvanceSoon - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire five Clan spins and 150 cash

!code GetReady! - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 spins and 150 cash

!code GODLY_OHMA - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 Clan spins and 150 cash

!code LastShutDown - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire five spins and 150 cash

!code LASTSHUTDOWN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free spin and cash

!code RankedMatches - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire three spins

!code SorryForShutdown - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 15 spins

!code Sub2DataForMoreCodes - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 spins and 150 cash

!code Sub2ZenokeiForMoreCodes - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 spins and 150 cash

!code SUNDAYFUNDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire spins and cash

!code ttkraid - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 25 spins

!code TTKV2 - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire 10 spins and 150 cash

!code UPDATE1SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire five spins and 150 cash

!code UPDATE1SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire five spins and 150 cash

!code UPDATE1SOON - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire spins and cash

!code VaneIsLame - This code can be redeemed in the game to acquire free spins

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Tatakai V.2

Roblox players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes in the game:

Start Tatakai V.2 and wait for it to load.

Open the chat window.

Copy and paste the active code there.

Hit Enter and the code will be redeemed.

Repeat process to use any active code

If an error presents itself during the redemption process, first reboot the game and then retry using the active code. This will reset the server.

Poll : 0 votes