Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Coins, Boosts, and Pet (June 2022)

Teddie Simulator is a game on Roblox in which players assemble a large number of animals and teddies. In the game, Teddie must be shaken, and players must sell toys. They can shop for fresh teddies and energy. Additionally, players can discover new regions and raise pets that will aid them on their fun journey.

Roblox Teddie Simulator players can use codes to get free pets, boosts, and coins in the game, which will help them explore the map and grow in the game. Since these rewards are free, players don't have to wait too long before they get an upgrade or spend Robux.

Collect cute pets and lovable teddies with free codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

These Roblox codes can expire at any time since the creators haven't set fixed expiry dates for them. Therefore, players should use them immediately in the game to not miss out on free rewards.

austinchallenges - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

Coins - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 Coins

Dan - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Coins

Teddie - Redeem this code in the game to get a 5 minute Boost

valentine2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore.

1000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

100likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a free exclusive free pet = Party Cone.

10klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

11klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

11klikes22 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

1250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

12k - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

13klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

14klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

1500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

1750likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

1kmrgdr - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost.

2000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

2250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

3500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

4000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

4500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

5,5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

5mvisitsyay - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

6.5kklikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems.

6mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

6thlikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

7klikes200 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

8klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

9klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems.

bigsorry - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost.

Chill - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

dse - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost.

fixedbugs - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost.

Fixes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

Fr33 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

freecoins - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

Galacticland - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

indexishere - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

New500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

oof - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

update.10 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost.

Update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal).

voids - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

In Roblox Teddie Simulator, redeeming codes to get free rewards is very easy. Players simply need to launch the game and click on the Twitter button on the right side of the screen. Active codes can be entered into the text box in a new window that will open. To get the free reward, players need to click on 'Confirm.'

