Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pet, coins, and boost (August 2022)

In the Roblox game Teddie Simulator, users must put together pets and teddies. While shopping, they have to sell their toys, take care of their teddies, and purchase new ones. In addition, players can raise new pets and visit new places.

Roblox Teddie Simulator codes can help players advance by giving them access to free pets, improvements, and currency. They will be able to enjoy the game more as a result of this. This is a light-hearted game for players who are bored from playing other Roblox games like Brookhaven RP, Adopt me!, etc.

Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Here are the active codes in the game:

austinchallenges - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins

Teddie - Redeem this code in the game to get a five-minute Boost

valentine2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

Coins - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

Dan - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

These codes do not work in the game anymore:

4000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

13klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

4500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

9klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems

voids - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

11klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

5,5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

3500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1750likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

Fixes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

New500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

10klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

indexishere - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

7klikes200 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

bigsorry - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

6mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

2000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

oof - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

2250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

100likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a free exclusive free pet = Party Cone

freecoins - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

12k - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

14klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

dse - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost

6thlikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

6.5kklikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems

11klikes22 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Galacticland - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

5mvisitsyay - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1kmrgdr - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost

Fr33 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

8klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Chill - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

update.10 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

fixedbugs - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Start the Roblox game and select the Twitter button.

Copy and paste the code in the pop-up window.

Hit enter and enjoy the rewards!

Players will immediately receive the rewards linked to the code they provided after the final step is completed.

