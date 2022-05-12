How to change your display name in Roblox: A step-by-step guide

About three years from now, Roblox will be completing its twentieth anniversary. Roblox has been around for more than a decade now and has gained a lot of fame in recent years.

Last year, more than 50 million users joined Roblox, and about 2,50,000 players visited some of the most popular games on the platform. It is easy to make friends because of players’ identity. Every individual has their own username.

No two players can have the same username. Gamers who had joined the game at a young age might have used a display name that they are not proud of. These young gamers will also be given a chance to alter their display names.

This article is a guide for players who want to change their display names and ways to retrieve their usernames on Roblox.

Roblox: A step-by-step guide for changing display names and more

Display names

Display names in this gaming world define players’ identities. Basically, they reflect and define who the players are. They should not be confused with the usernames, as the username and display name are two different things and adhere to different rules and regulations.

Display names and usernames are the basic requirements for players at the time they are logging in to their accounts.

As humans are always evolving and adapting to the new and innovative world, they might have a change in their mindset, behavior, and identity. This is why players can now change their identity in the game as well to reflect their new selves.

Changing display names is an easy task on this platform, as it just requires a few steps and certain rules for the players to follow.

How to change display name

Display names can only be changed once in a week in Roblox (Image via Roblox)

Here are the steps for players to follow in order to change their display names:

Step 1: Users have to log in to their account.

Step 2: Go to the 'Account Settings' option available in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3 (Browser): Find the 'Gear' icon available in the top right corner of the screen.

Step 3 (Mobile Apps): Find the three dots icon for 'More.'

Step 4: Click on the 'Account Information' option, where players can see options like 'Display Name,' 'Username,' and 'Personal Information.'

Step 5: Click on the 'Display Name' option which will be at the very top.

Step 6: Click on the 'Pencil and paper' icon present right next to 'Display Name.'

Step 7: A 'Change Display Name' dialoue box will appear where players will have to type in their new display names.

Step 8: Type out the new display name and click on the 'Save' button available at the bottom of the box.

That’s it, a new display name has been set for the players, and they can see the changed display name once they refresh.

Rules of changing the display name

Display names are very much solid and require rules and restrictions. So, here are some rules that players should have in mind before changing their display names:

Players’ display names and usernames are visible to everyone, therefore players are advised to keep their usernames and display names accordingly.

Display names must be kept by following the guidelines.

Display names can be only changed once after every 7 days.

Display names can only consist of 20 characters.

Other players may also have the same display name. So it is recommended to not add too much personal information.

For players who forget/are not willing to mention their display name, their usernames will be used in place of the display name.

These are the steps and rules to change the display names. Players can try being creative with new naming ideas and should follow the steps given above to show their cool names to others.

Ways to retreive usernames

Just like display names, usernames can also be changed. One can also find their username if they might have forgotten it. They just have to make sure that their email address or phone number was linked to the account at the time of creating their IDs.

Players who have verified their email address or phone number can easily find their usernames by applying the following steps:

Find the username via email address:

Step 1. Click on the 'Forgot Username or Password' option on the Login Page.

Step 2. The page will automatically direct to the 'Forgot My Password' tab, so players will have to select the 'Username' tab.

Step 3. Enter the email address (ensure to use the registered email address) in the 'Email' box.

Step 4. Hit the 'Submit' button and a confirmation message will arrive.

Step 5. An email with a list of all the accounts that the player has will be sent to the entered email address.

Step 6. Players can then retrieve their usernames and log in.

Note: Try checking the spam/junk folders in your email service, if the email is taking too long to arrive.

Find the username via phone number:

Step 1. Click on the 'Forget Username or Password'option on the Login Page.

Step 2. Select the 'Use phone number to retrieve username' option.

Step 3. Choose the country code.

Step 4. In the 'Phone Number' box enter the desired phone number and hit the 'Submit' button.

Step 5. A text message or SMS with the player’s username will be sent to the entered phone number.

Step 6. Players can then retrieve their usernames and log in.

To retrieve the usernames, Roblox players will have to register their email addresses and phone numbers, else they won’t be able to retrieve the same.

