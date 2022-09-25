Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pet, coins, and boost (September 2022)

Roblox Teddie Simulator by Domino Games! is just like DreamCraft's Adopt me!. In both titles, players need to explore maps and raise pets. The only difference between them is that the pets in Teddie Simulator are teddies. This offering is all about finding and selling toys for new teddies and energy in the game's shop.
Currently, free codes can help players in collecting in-game currency, one free random pet, and a boost. These will help gamers get more items and energy. Players can join the game's official Roblox group for more free codes. The link is on the game's homepage.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
Here are the active codes in the Roblox title Teddie Simulator:
- austinchallenges - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 100 coins
- Coins - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 500 coins
- Dan - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 100 coins
- Teddie - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a five-minute boost
- valentine2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a free pet
Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
These codes do not work in Roblox Teddie Simulator anymore:
- voids - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- update.10 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost
- oof - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- New500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- indexishere - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Galacticland - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- freecoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Fr33 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- Fixes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- fixedbugs - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost
- dse - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost
- Chill - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- bigsorry - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost
- 9klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = gems
- 8klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 7klikes200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 6thlikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 6mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins.
- 2000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 1kmrgdr - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost
- 1750likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 1500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 14klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 13klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 12k - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1250likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 11klikes22 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 11klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
Gamers can follow the steps provided below to redeem any active Roblox code in Teddie Simulator:
- Launch Teddie Simulator, and wait for it to load. If you have shifted to the Roblox desktop app, it will load almost immediately.
- Once you are in the game, select the Twitter button available on the right-hand side of the screen.
- Once you do that, you will see a new pop-up window that features a text box to enter the code. Copy and paste the active code from the aforementioned list into it.
- Finally, you can press the Confirm option to redeem the code.
If the code is correct and has no errors, the rewards will be credited to your account instantly. If players want, they can manually enter the code; however, this might lead to typos. This is why it's best to stick to the copy-pasting method for a hassle-free redemption process.