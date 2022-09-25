Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pet, coins, and boost (September 2022)

Roblox Teddie Simulator by Domino Games! is just like DreamCraft's Adopt me!. In both titles, players need to explore maps and raise pets. The only difference between them is that the pets in Teddie Simulator are teddies. This offering is all about finding and selling toys for new teddies and energy in the game's shop.

Currently, free codes can help players in collecting in-game currency, one free random pet, and a boost. These will help gamers get more items and energy. Players can join the game's official Roblox group for more free codes. The link is on the game's homepage.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Here are the active codes in the Roblox title Teddie Simulator:

austinchallenges - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 100 coins

Coins - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 500 coins

Dan - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain 100 coins

Teddie - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a five-minute boost

valentine2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain a free pet

Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

These codes do not work in Roblox Teddie Simulator anymore:

voids - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

Update7 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

update.10 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost

oof - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

New500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

indexishere - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

Galacticland - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

freecoins - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

Fr33 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

Fixes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

fixedbugs - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost

dse - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost

Chill - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

bigsorry - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost

9klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = gems

8klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

7klikes200 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

6thlikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

6mvisits - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins.

2000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

1kmrgdr - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = boost

1750likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

1500likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

14klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

13klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

12k - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

1250likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

11klikes22 - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

11klikes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits = coins

1000likes - This code can be redeemed in the game to obtain free Sweet Benefits (normal)

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Gamers can follow the steps provided below to redeem any active Roblox code in Teddie Simulator:

Launch Teddie Simulator, and wait for it to load. If you have shifted to the Roblox desktop app, it will load almost immediately.

Once you are in the game, select the Twitter button available on the right-hand side of the screen.

Once you do that, you will see a new pop-up window that features a text box to enter the code. Copy and paste the active code from the aforementioned list into it.

Finally, you can press the Confirm option to redeem the code.

If the code is correct and has no errors, the rewards will be credited to your account instantly. If players want, they can manually enter the code; however, this might lead to typos. This is why it's best to stick to the copy-pasting method for a hassle-free redemption process.

