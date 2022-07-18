Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, coins, and more (July 2022)

In the game Teddie Simulator on Roblox, players have to put together pets and teddies. They must sell toys, take care of their teddies, and buy new ones while shopping. Players can also explore new areas and raise other pets.
To get ahead, gamers can use Roblox Teddie Simulator codes to gain access to free pets, upgrades, and coins. This will also enable them to derive a better experience from the game.
Active and expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator for free bonuses
Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
Here are the active codes in Teddie Simulator:
- Teddie - Redeem this code in the game to get a five-minute Boost
- valentine2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet
- Coins - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins
- Dan - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins
- austinchallenges - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins
Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
These Roblox codes have expired and won't work in the game anymore:
- 4000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 13klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 4500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 9klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems
- voids - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 11klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 5,5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 3500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1750likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- Fixes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- New500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 10klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- indexishere - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 7klikes200 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- bigsorry - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost
- 6mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.
- 2000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- oof - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 2250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 100likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a free exclusive free pet = Party Cone
- freecoins - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 12k - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 14klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- dse - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost
- 6thlikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 6.5kklikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems
- 11klikes22 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Galacticland - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 5mvisitsyay - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- 1kmrgdr - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost
- Fr33 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- 8klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins
- Chill - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)
- update.10 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost
- fixedbugs - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator
In Roblox Teddie Simulator, redeeming codes to get free rewards is very easy. Players need to:
- Start by launching the game and clicking on the Twitter button on the right side of the screen.
- A new window shall pop up, and players will need to enter the desired active code in the text box.
- Hit enter after verifying the code has been input correctly.
With the last step executed, players will get the reward associated with the code they entered immediately.