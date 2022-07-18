Teddie Simulator codes in Roblox: Free pets, coins, and more (July 2022)

In the game Teddie Simulator on Roblox, players have to put together pets and teddies. They must sell toys, take care of their teddies, and buy new ones while shopping. Players can also explore new areas and raise other pets.

To get ahead, gamers can use Roblox Teddie Simulator codes to gain access to free pets, upgrades, and coins. This will also enable them to derive a better experience from the game.

Active and expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator for free bonuses

Active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

Here are the active codes in Teddie Simulator:

Teddie - Redeem this code in the game to get a five-minute Boost

valentine2021 - Redeem this code in the game to get a free pet

Coins - Redeem this code in the game to get 500 coins

Dan - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins

austinchallenges - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 coins

Expired codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

These Roblox codes have expired and won't work in the game anymore:

4000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

13klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Update7 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

4500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

9klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems

voids - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

11klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

5,5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

3500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1750likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

Fixes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

New500likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

10klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

5thousandslikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

indexishere - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

7klikes200 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

bigsorry - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

6mvisits - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins.

2000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

oof - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

2250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

100likes - Redeem this code in the game to get a free exclusive free pet = Party Cone

freecoins - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

12k - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

14klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1250likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

dse - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost

6thlikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1000likes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

6.5kklikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = gems

11klikes22 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Galacticland - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

5mvisitsyay - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

1kmrgdr - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = boost

Fr33 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

8klikes - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = coins

Chill - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits (normal)

update.10 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

fixedbugs - Redeem this code in the game to get free Sweet Benefits = Boost

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Teddie Simulator

In Roblox Teddie Simulator, redeeming codes to get free rewards is very easy. Players need to:

Start by launching the game and clicking on the Twitter button on the right side of the screen.

A new window shall pop up, and players will need to enter the desired active code in the text box.

Hit enter after verifying the code has been input correctly.

With the last step executed, players will get the reward associated with the code they entered immediately.

