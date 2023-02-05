The latest Woman Face ID for your Roblox avatar (February 2023)

Roblox has some of the most iconic games in its library. However, the platform makes it even more fun by allowing players to customize their avatars. Some avatar looks have become extremely popular. Thus, players are becoming obsessed with making their avatars look the same by acquiring specific emotes, face types, or accessories.
One can get a lot of free accessories, faces, and other items on the platform. These can be used to pull off an amazing look for the avatar, but if players want to use paid items, they are also available. Here is a list of IDs for female faces to flaunt a feminine goddess look or a simple maiden avatar.
Roblox players can customize their female avatars using custom female faces
Available female face IDs on Roblox
Listed below are some of the top female face IDs on the platform:
- 7893460486 - Glittering Eye - Zara Larsson
- 1016184964 - Sapphire Evil Eye
- 1016185535 - Emerald Evil Eye
- 1016185809 - Golden Evil Eye
- 1191125008 - Red Goof
- 1191136166 - Golden Bling Braces
- 1191162013 - Blue Goof
- 1191162539 - Green Goof
- 11913668 - Distraught Alien Invader
- 11913700 - Alien Ambassador
- 119812659 - Punk Face
- 119812715 - Blue Starface
- 119812738 - Green Starface
- 119812765 - Purple Starface
- 1213472762 - Catching Snowflakes
- 12145366 - Freckles
- 12188176 - Demented Mouse
- 12467159 - Ghostface
- 15885121 - Cutiemouse
- 159199178 - Classic Alien Face
- 16101765 - Tango
- 16179646 - Semi Colon Open Paren
- 162068415 - YAAAWWN.
- 162200633 - Crimson Starface
- 162200666 - Orange Starface
- 162200696 - Yellow Starface
- 16357383 - NetHack Addict
- 16413496 - zOMG Hat Selling!
- 16652251 - Red Tango
- 16678138 - Jungle Commando
- 16722419 - Red Fang
- 16723481 - Sapphire Drool
- 16723499 - Ochre Ogre
- 19264845 - Bubble Trouble
- 19366445 - Friendly Pirate
- 19381787 - Pieface Jellyfreckles
- 19396123 - Jack Frost Face
- 19396550 - Snowman
- 19397594 - Rudolph
- 19398554 - Grr!
- 19399752 - Toothless
- 20010377 - Yawn
- 20052135 - Prankster
- 209995252 - Blizzard Beast Mode
- 209995366 - Joyful Smile
- 21024661 - Optimist
- 21272995 - Embarrassed
- 21311601 - Sigmund
- 21352013 - Downcast
- 21392863 - Clown School Dropout
- 21439665 - Toughguy
- 22588801 - Lightning Speaker
- 226217449 - Laughing Fun
- 22828351 - Wink-Blink
- 22877700 - Whistle
- 22920501 - Troublemaker
- 22972723 - Eyes of Everfrost
- 23219981 - Nervous
- 23261769 - Surprise!
- 25556219 - Freckled Cheeks
- 255827175 - Serious Scar Face
- 2568801198 - So Super Excited – Pink
- 2568804274 - So Super Excited – Purple
- 2569001052 - So Super Excited – Blue
- 2569005011 - Snow Queen Smile
- 258198928 - Tiger Chase Fear Face
- 25930613 - Sophisticated Spectacles
- 25975243 - Bling
- 26019070 - Yum!
- 260303894 - Green Trance
- 260303960 - Orange Trance
- 260304187 - Purple Trance
- 2620506085 - Absolutely Shocked
- 2620506513 - Crybaby
- 2620507161 - Sparkle Time Sparkle Eyes
- 26260927 - Scarecrow
- 26343188 - Tattletale
- 30394316 - Imagine
- 313549781 - Pumpkin Face
- 31616411 - Mr. Bubbles
- 32058239 - So Funny
- 323191430 - Daring Blonde Beard Face
- 323191596 - Green Super Happy Joy
- 323191683 - Desert Commando
- 323191787 - Green Whatchoo Talkin’ Bout
- 362051999 - Purple Bubble Trouble
- 376809691 - Red Rock Star Smile
- 376812736 - Really Embarrassed
Some face items are collectibles as well, and players can check the Price Chart on the face item page before making the purchase.
How to use the female face IDs on Roblox?
You can follow these easy steps to use the IDs in the Roblox avatar shop:
- Open Roblox and log in using your username and password.
- Once logged in, click on the Avatar Shop option and head over to the list of available items.
- Do not put your ID in the search option. Items can only be searched there using keywords.
- To find your face, click on any item you see first. It can be free or paid.
- Once you have done that, clear the content in the URL after catalog/.
- Now paste your ID and hit the enter key to reload the page with the face item.
- You will immediately see that the face item page has been loaded.
- You can proceed to click on buy and follow the usual process.
The item should reflect in your Roblox inventory immediately.