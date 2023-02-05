The latest Woman Face ID for your Roblox avatar (February 2023)

Roblox has some of the most iconic games in its library. However, the platform makes it even more fun by allowing players to customize their avatars. Some avatar looks have become extremely popular. Thus, players are becoming obsessed with making their avatars look the same by acquiring specific emotes, face types, or accessories.

One can get a lot of free accessories, faces, and other items on the platform. These can be used to pull off an amazing look for the avatar, but if players want to use paid items, they are also available. Here is a list of IDs for female faces to flaunt a feminine goddess look or a simple maiden avatar.

Roblox players can customize their female avatars using custom female faces

Available female face IDs on Roblox

Listed below are some of the top female face IDs on the platform:

7893460486 - Glittering Eye - Zara Larsson

1016184964 - Sapphire Evil Eye

1016185535 - Emerald Evil Eye

1016185809 - Golden Evil Eye

1191125008 - Red Goof

1191136166 - Golden Bling Braces

1191162013 - Blue Goof

1191162539 - Green Goof

11913668 - Distraught Alien Invader

11913700 - Alien Ambassador

119812659 - Punk Face

119812715 - Blue Starface

119812738 - Green Starface

119812765 - Purple Starface

1213472762 - Catching Snowflakes

12145366 - Freckles

12188176 - Demented Mouse

12467159 - Ghostface

15885121 - Cutiemouse

159199178 - Classic Alien Face

16101765 - Tango

16179646 - Semi Colon Open Paren

162068415 - YAAAWWN.

162200633 - Crimson Starface

162200666 - Orange Starface

162200696 - Yellow Starface

16357383 - NetHack Addict

16413496 - zOMG Hat Selling!

16652251 - Red Tango

16678138 - Jungle Commando

16722419 - Red Fang

16723481 - Sapphire Drool

16723499 - Ochre Ogre

19264845 - Bubble Trouble

19366445 - Friendly Pirate

19381787 - Pieface Jellyfreckles

19396123 - Jack Frost Face

19396550 - Snowman

19397594 - Rudolph

19398554 - Grr!

19399752 - Toothless

20010377 - Yawn

20052135 - Prankster

209995252 - Blizzard Beast Mode

209995366 - Joyful Smile

21024661 - Optimist

21272995 - Embarrassed

21311601 - Sigmund

21352013 - Downcast

21392863 - Clown School Dropout

21439665 - Toughguy

22588801 - Lightning Speaker

226217449 - Laughing Fun

22828351 - Wink-Blink

22877700 - Whistle

22920501 - Troublemaker

22972723 - Eyes of Everfrost

23219981 - Nervous

23261769 - Surprise!

25556219 - Freckled Cheeks

255827175 - Serious Scar Face

2568801198 - So Super Excited – Pink

2568804274 - So Super Excited – Purple

2569001052 - So Super Excited – Blue

2569005011 - Snow Queen Smile

258198928 - Tiger Chase Fear Face

25930613 - Sophisticated Spectacles

25975243 - Bling

26019070 - Yum!

260303894 - Green Trance

260303960 - Orange Trance

260304187 - Purple Trance

2620506085 - Absolutely Shocked

2620506513 - Crybaby

2620507161 - Sparkle Time Sparkle Eyes

26260927 - Scarecrow

26343188 - Tattletale

30394316 - Imagine

313549781 - Pumpkin Face

31616411 - Mr. Bubbles

32058239 - So Funny

323191430 - Daring Blonde Beard Face

323191596 - Green Super Happy Joy

323191683 - Desert Commando

323191787 - Green Whatchoo Talkin’ Bout

362051999 - Purple Bubble Trouble

376809691 - Red Rock Star Smile

376812736 - Really Embarrassed

Some face items are collectibles as well, and players can check the Price Chart on the face item page before making the purchase.

How to use the female face IDs on Roblox?

You can follow these easy steps to use the IDs in the Roblox avatar shop:

Open Roblox and log in using your username and password.

Once logged in, click on the Avatar Shop option and head over to the list of available items.

Do not put your ID in the search option. Items can only be searched there using keywords.

To find your face, click on any item you see first. It can be free or paid.

Once you have done that, clear the content in the URL after catalog/.

Now paste your ID and hit the enter key to reload the page with the face item.

You will immediately see that the face item page has been loaded.

You can proceed to click on buy and follow the usual process.

The item should reflect in your Roblox inventory immediately.

