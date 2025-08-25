The Void Prospecting: How to find it and its contents

The Prospecting Void Event has brought a new location that offers prospectors the chance to obtain new tools and gear. Known as The Void, this special area allows you to dig for almost all the available minerals in the game, including ores with the Voidtorn Mutation. The latter are important for completing an NPC quest that rewards you with the Vortex Ring Blueprint.

Ad

Finding the new location can be tricky because it appears after specific time intervals. Use this guide to learn how to enter The Void and unlock all its contents in Roblox Prospecting.

How to access The Void in Prospecting

The portal to The Void (Image via Roblox)

The Void is a special location that spawns every three hours on the map. Its associated portal opens at the banks of the Fortune River and is accessible by players of all levels. At times, the portal may not appear due to a bug, so consider switching servers to avoid the problem.

Ad

Trending

The Void's portal opens at the XX:00 mark in Prospecting. For example, it will open at 2:00 PM and then at 5:00 PM, following a gap of three hours that is adjusted to your local time. The long wait can be frustrating, but it gives you time to obtain Luck Totems and better equipment.

Similar to the Infernal Heart, this new location is open for just 30 minutes. It closes at the XX:30 mark, following which the prospectors are redirected to the Fortune River banks. Due to the short timeframe, you'll need to find the portal, enter it, and begin prospecting in The Void as quickly as possible.

Ad

To save time during the mineral-collection process, consider purchasing pans with high Shake Speed and Shake Strength. The best ones are the Dragonflame Pan and the Frostbite Pan.

While some pans are sold by the Shopkeeper NPCs, others need to be discovered in particular locations. Use our guide on Prospecting pans to learn about their availability, prices, and stats.

The Void: Contents, quests, and items

The Interdimensional Wanderer (Image via Roblox)

Except for the Dinosaur Skull, all minerals can be obtained in The Void. Its digsite even allows prospectors to obtain Voidstone, an Exotic-rarity mineral, that sells for $111,111,111 per kilogram.

Ad

Besides selling it for Cash, a Voidstone can be used to craft the Vortex Ring. The said ring's blueprint can be acquired from the NPC Interdimensional Traveler.

Located close to the entrance of The Void, the Interdimensional Traveler gives you a quest to collect 100 Voidtorn minerals. Finishing the quest rewards you with the Vortex Ring Blueprint, which can be used by accessing the Blacksmith's anvil.

The Void also includes a secret cave that contains the Galactic Shovel and the Galactic Pan. Both are priced at $2,000,000,000, and their specialty is that they have a chance to apply Voidtorn to the collected minerals.

Ad

Also check: Prospecting Traveling Merchant guide

FAQs on Prospecting

Where does the portal to The Void appear?

The portal spawns at the banks of the Fortune River.

Is Voidstone exclusive to The Void?

Yes, the Voidstone mineral can only be obtained in the newly added location.

How do I find the Interdimensional Traveler?

After spawning in The Void, turn right. The Interdimensional Traveler will be standing next to a pink crystal.

Ad

What are the crafting requirements for Vortex Ring?

Alongside its blueprint, crafting the Vortex Ring requires 1 Voidstone, 2 Prismara, and 3 Vortessence.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025