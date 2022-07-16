Thief Simulator codes in Roblox: Free gems and cash (July 2022)

Roblox Thief Simulator is a title wherein players assume the character of a burglar. One of the best simulator games on the platform, players commit robberies and utilize the profits to develop their avatars and upgrade their gear. The harder the robbery, the higher the player's rewards will be.

Players can level up their game by entering various codes associated with Roblox Thief Simulator. By doing so, they will be able to rob more effectively and get better rewards and XP. Read on to learn how to use Thief Simulator codes.

Roblox Thief Simulator codes lets you break into houses more effectively and escape quickly

Active codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Players should utilize the free Thief Simulator codes as soon as possible, as they are only good for a short period of time. The developers of the game may pull the codes at any time, making them redundant.

Here is the list of codes currently active in the game:

GEMWORKS - Redeem this code in the game to get free rewards (NEW)

SHINY - Redeem this code in the game to get 100 Diamonds

10MILLION - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

Detailed steps to redeem the codes have been mentioned below.

Expired codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Do not waste time redeeming old codes. If players see a code here, then it has permanently expired and will not help them advance in the game.

Here is the list of expired codes:

ALMIGHTYSOSTA - Redeem this code in the game to get 10,000 Cash

EPICITEM - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

FINESSE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

MOVINGUP - Redeem this code in the game to get 3,000 Cash

NEWWORLD - Redeem this code in the game to get 5,000 Cash

RELEASE - Redeem this code in the game to get 2,000 Cash

SOSTAHEIST - Redeem this code in the game to get Free Cash

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Thief Simulator

Players should enter the redemption code in Thief Simulator exactly as it appears in the list above, including any special characters and letter cases, to prevent any issues. To ensure that there are no errors, players are advised to copy and paste the codes.

Follow these easy steps to redeem the codes in the game:

Use the username and password to log into the platform after opening it.

After starting the game, wait for it to load.

The Twitter button can be seen by players once the game has loaded.

The Twitter button is visible to users on the right side of the screen.

Players can now enter the code in a new window that appears on the screen for redemption.

Select an active code from the list of possibilities.

Paste it into the box that is now shown on the screen.

To get the promised codes, click the "Redeem" button.

How to stay up to date with Roblox Thief Simulator codes

With the help of codes, the developers are able to promote their game. Currently, the title has over 62k likes. The creators try to improve the gameplay experience by including new levels and providing free items to attract more players.

For regular updates on latest codes, one can subscribe to the developers' official Twitter account or join their Discord server. The links can be found on the game's home page.

