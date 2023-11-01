5 things you should know before playing Roblox Squid Game

If you've decided to step into the world of Roblox Squid Game, you're in for a wild ride. Inspired by the popular Netflix series Squid Game, this game has taken the community by storm. It is centered around Debt, and various other Robloxians share the same fate as you do. You have to play this game very carefully, as breaking even the smallest rule can get you eliminated.

In this article, we will be showing you the ropes and teaching you the five crucial things that are guaranteed to increase your chances of survival and victory in this exciting game.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the writer.

All you need to know about Roblox Squid Game

1) Learn from the OGs

The Netflix show Squid Game, which came out in Q3 2021, grew immensely popular, and it lives up to the hype to date. The famous YouTubers PewDiePie and Moist Critical (penguinz0) were among the many who streamed their Roblox Squid Game experiences on Twitch and shared the best parts on YouTube.

Watching how they played and observing the strategies they used will teach you a lot about how the game works and what tactics to use to emerge on top among the 456 players.

2) Alliances are key

Staying alive all by yourself during the sleep-through-the-night mission will be a little hard, and having an alliance can save your life. You can make friends with other players, trust them, and work with them to overcome the challenges. Having trustworthy allies can make all the difference when you're looking for a place to stay, sharing resources, or planning your next move.

Communicating also plays a huge role in forming alliances. You can either use Roblox's in-game proximity voice chat or VoIP platforms like Discord to communicate without disruptions.

3) Know the games

There is more to the Squid Game than just luck. You will need skill, strategy, and planning to win. There are different rules and challenges for each game. So, it is crucial to make sure you know what you are signing up for before you dive headfirst and play them.

Imagine if you know how to play various games, like Red Light-Green Light or Tug of War, and you are up against complete rookies - you will have the upper hand and will beat your opponents fairly easily.

4) Keep your guard up even during intermissions

It might look like the nights between games in Roblox Squid Game are a break, but the fact is that they're just as important as the different games themselves. Be careful, always stay sharp, and keep an eye out and pay attention to what's going on around in your surroundings.

Some players might not be fair, and groups can change their minds. It's time to get back together, make plans, and get ready for the next round.

5) Halloween update alert

It is essential to remember that currently, there is a special Halloween update taking place in the game, and you should read up on it before you start playing the special limited-time event. There will likely be new challenges, surprises, and even new games with a scary and eerie twist.

So, you should prepare for the unexpected because this will increase your chances of experiencing Squid Game in a whole new way.

Just remember that this game is all about having fun, and the main goal is to have a great time while testing your survival skills and logic. After you've implemented these tips into your gameplay, this will significantly help you handle the challenges thrown at you in the Roblox Squid Game. Happy gaming!

