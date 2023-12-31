Top 5 skills in Roblox Untitled Blue Lock Game

There are numerous anime-themed games on Roblox, and finding one that is well-made and inspired by a particular anime can be challenging. Untitled Blue Lock Game checks all the boxes of a meticulously crafted anime-themed game. It brings the universe of the animanga sensation Blue Lock to life on a soccer battlefield where you can use various skills to score goals.

There is often confusion around the best skills in Untitled Blue Lock Game. To that end, this article lifts the curtain on the best unlockable skills. Look at the top 5 skills that will elevate your overall gameplay experience.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the views of the author.

Air Trap, Dehumanize, and more great skills to use in Roblox Untitled Blue Lock Game

5) Air Trap (Control Type)

This skill can be used when the ball takes flight, and you must catch it and deny your opponents any chance of taking control and scoring. Air Trap lets you dash into the air and snatch the ball. Although this skill is useful, it can easily be messed up by improper timing.

Mastering the timing for this skill can be overwhelming, which is the reason why this skill ranks so low on this list. If Robloxians wish to take on the challenge and obtain this skill, they will need 6 Control, 3 Speed, 25 Wins, 50 Goals, 200 Assists, and 250 Dribbles in their stats to elevate their game.

4) Mach Cut-In (Speed Type)

Mach Cut-In is a skill that caters to speed demons and lets them dash around opponents with finesse. It lets you attain super high speeds and dodge pesky enemy tackles. This skill is useful if you are defending against enemies, but it fails to provide value during an attack. This is why Mach Cut-In stays in fourth place.

But if you still wish to obtain this skill, you must get 15% of your Flow. Strap on those virtual turbo boosters with 11 Speed, 3 Control, 50 Wins, 200 Assists, and 300 dribbles in their stats.

3) Standing Tackle (Defense Type)

Standing Tackle comes into play when you need to kick the ball away without the hassle of controlling it. Robloxians can use it defensively or offensively, but it'll cost you energy points. To use the skill, you have to charge it up to 85% and kick the ball away.

To unlock this skill, you must increase your Defense stat up to 9 Defense and a full bar of energy.

2) Dehumanize (Focus Type)

If you want to benefit from someone's downfall, then the Dehumanize skill is perfect. This skill lets Robloxians grab nearby players, hit them with a taunt, and watch as their Flow gets attributed to you.

However, this comes at a cost as you must amass 11 Focus, endure 100 Losses, bag 150 Wins, and complete a staggering 4000 Passes.

1) Direct Shot (Focus Type)

This skill can make your shots unimaginably powerful. The sheer power can even subvert gravity. You can also boost this skill up to max power to hit beefier shots but keep note of the charging period.

It is perfect when you need extreme precision in your strikes. This makes Direct Shot a complete game-changer. To obtain it, Robloxians must earn 3 Focus, 3 Power, 75 Wins, and a whopping 250 Goals.

So, train hard and play harder to unleash these skills like a pro in Untitled Blue Lock Game.

