Tower Defense Simulator - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition

While collecting tokens during The Hunt: Mega Edition event, you will eventually make your way into the world of Tower Defense Simulator. After all, it is one of the 25 prominent titles taking part in this event. Like in every experience, you will have to complete a quest to acquire the token in this one too.

You can surely head out and try to find the token on your own, but we suggest otherwise. Your competition is with countless players, who are eyeing the $1 million cash prize. If you are too, skip the grind and check out our guide below. It explains how to get the Standard Hunt Token in Tower Defense Simulator.

How to start The Hunt in Tower Defense Simulator

The quest to acquire the token in this Roblox title involves beating the vengeful Korblox Empire. It is an ancient medieval empire that shook hands with the undead to take out your base. By any means, you have to uproot this empire and claim victory over them for rewards like the Standard Hunt Token.

The Hunt: Mega Edition portal in the lobby (Image via Roblox)

To start the quest, you will have to enter the blue portal in the lobby. The portal will have "The Hunt: Mega Edition" written over it, so there's no chance you will miss it. Entering this portal will start your battle against the Korblox Empire.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Tower Defense Simulator quest

Just after you walk past the blue portal in the lobby, you will begin The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this game. To complete it, you will have to withstand 15 waves of incoming enemies on the Easy difficulty setting. As you keep clearing waves, the enemies will get stronger, and you will meet the Korblox Deathwalker boss in the final one.

The boss has a health pool of 40,000 HP, and defeating it will require you to upgrade your units completely. Thankfully, by the time you reach the final wave, you will accumulate plenty of cash and all the upgrades will be affordable.

Select your desired loadout in the beginning (Image via Roblox)

For a convenient victory, you must select an effective loadout in the beginning. The Tactician Loadout is one of those loadouts that can help you survive all the waves. This loadout has towers that can help you slow enemies down. Additionally, they can also dish out enough damage to wipe them out.

Once you have beaten every enemy, including the Korblox Deathwalker, you will receive a bunch of rewards including the Standard Hunt Token.

FAQs

How do I start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Tower Defense Simulator?

You can start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in this experience by entering the blue portal in the lobby.

How many waves does The Hunt: Mega Edition quest have in the Tower Defense Simulator?

The Hunt: Mega Edition quest features a total of 15 non-stop waves.

Where is the token in the Tower Defense Simulator?

The token is unlocked after beating 15 waves of incoming Korblox soldiers in The Hunt: Mega Edition portal.

