Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free Modifier, Stickers, and more (September 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes players can redeem free codes to get cute and adorable monsters who will help them defend their tower. Other rewards include free stickers and skins that facilitate the customization of avatars to make them stand out. Evidently, codes provide an easy way for gamers to save Robux for gamepasses and other exclusive in-store items.

Tower Heroes was created by Pixel-bit Studio on February 1, 2020, with the aim of offering a serious gaming title with charming monsters. These entities are supposed to be what draws people to the title. In Tower Heroes, players have to fight against a wave of enemies and protect their tower. It also has fun levels and maps to clear that will keep players engaged forever.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

2020VISION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Streamer Skin

4JULY2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Fireworks Modifier

crispytyph - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Typh Hazel Stickers

CubeCavern - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Wiz SCC Skin

Easter2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Maoi Sticker

ENCORE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stickers and Characters

ENEMYPETS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spider Stickers

FRANKBDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Funny Birthday Frank Skin

HEROESXBOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Xbox Skin

July42020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Fireworks Skin

KARTKIDPLUSH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Kart Kid Plush Sticker

ODDPORT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free skin and Stickers

PixelBit - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins

pizzatime - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skin and a Sticker

PVPUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Modifier

RDC2022SPIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers

SPOOKTACULAR - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker

TEAMUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Team Up Sticker

THSTICKER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Stickers

Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

These codes do not work in Roblox Tower Heroes anymore:

100MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free skin and 20 Coins

1MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Million Skin and 20 Coins

4JULY2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Modifier

CartoonyWizard - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin

COOPERATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Redeem for three free Stickers

DevHiloh - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Hiloh Skin

FastFood - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Orange Soda Skin

FRANKBDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers

halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Green Jack o Lantern Skin

happy2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free 2021 Voca

July42020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Fireworks Skin

Karts&Chaos - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Popcorn Skin

lunar2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins

NEWLOBBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Burst Skin

ONEYEAR_TH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins and Concept Chef

PoisonShroom - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Mushroom Skin

TEAMSPARKS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Metaverse Skin

thxgiving - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Pilgrim Skin

TreeBranch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Leaves Skin

Valentine2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Angel Slime skin

xmas2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Snowflake Skin

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes Roblox Tower Heroes:

Start Tower Heroes and allow it to load.

Look for the Roblox icon on the left side of the screen and click on it.

You will see a pop-up window with a textbox.

In it, copy and paste an active code.

Finally, hit Redeem to get the relevant rewards in the account.

It's best to copy and paste active codes when using them. This mitigates the scope for errors.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far