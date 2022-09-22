Tower Heroes codes in Roblox: Free Modifier, Stickers, and more (September 2022)

Roblox Tower Heroes players can redeem free codes to get cute and adorable monsters who will help them defend their tower. Other rewards include free stickers and skins that facilitate the customization of avatars to make them stand out. Evidently, codes provide an easy way for gamers to save Robux for gamepasses and other exclusive in-store items.
Tower Heroes was created by Pixel-bit Studio on February 1, 2020, with the aim of offering a serious gaming title with charming monsters. These entities are supposed to be what draws people to the title. In Tower Heroes, players have to fight against a wave of enemies and protect their tower. It also has fun levels and maps to clear that will keep players engaged forever.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Active codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- 2020VISION - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Streamer Skin
- 4JULY2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Fireworks Modifier
- crispytyph - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Typh Hazel Stickers
- CubeCavern - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Wiz SCC Skin
- Easter2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Maoi Sticker
- ENCORE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Stickers and Characters
- ENEMYPETS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Spider Stickers
- FRANKBDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Funny Birthday Frank Skin
- HEROESXBOX - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Xbox Skin
- July42020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Fireworks Skin
- KARTKIDPLUSH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Kart Kid Plush Sticker
- ODDPORT - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free skin and Stickers
- PixelBit - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins
- pizzatime - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Skin and a Sticker
- PVPUPDATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Modifier
- RDC2022SPIN - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Wuffle, Byte, and Chirp Stickers
- SPOOKTACULAR - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Bat Boy Skin and Smiley Face Sticker
- TEAMUP - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn the Team Up Sticker
- THSTICKER - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Stickers
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
These codes do not work in Roblox Tower Heroes anymore:
- 100MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free skin and 20 Coins
- 1MIL - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1 Million Skin and 20 Coins
- 4JULY2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Modifier
- CartoonyWizard - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Cartoony Outline Wizard Skin
- COOPERATE - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Redeem for three free Stickers
- DevHiloh - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Hiloh Skin
- FastFood - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Orange Soda Skin
- FRANKBDAY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Birthday Frank Skin and Stickers
- halloween2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Green Jack o Lantern Skin
- happy2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free 2021 Voca
- July42020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Fireworks Skin
- Karts&Chaos - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Popcorn Skin
- lunar2021 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins
- NEWLOBBY - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Free Burst Skin
- ONEYEAR_TH - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 20 Coins and Concept Chef
- PoisonShroom - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Mushroom Skin
- TEAMSPARKS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Metaverse Skin
- thxgiving - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Pilgrim Skin
- TreeBranch - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Leaves Skin
- Valentine2022 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Angel Slime skin
- xmas2020 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn free Snowflake Skin
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Tower Heroes
Players can follow these easy steps to redeem active codes Roblox Tower Heroes:
- Start Tower Heroes and allow it to load.
- Look for the Roblox icon on the left side of the screen and click on it.
- You will see a pop-up window with a textbox.
- In it, copy and paste an active code.
- Finally, hit Redeem to get the relevant rewards in the account.
It's best to copy and paste active codes when using them. This mitigates the scope for errors.