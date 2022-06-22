Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free Potion and more (June 2022)

The Treasure Quest Roblox codes are intended to give players the greatest possible gameplay experience. One can advance to higher levels of the game by using active codes. Players will obtain a variety of weaponry, effects, costumes, and more after redeeming the active codes.

Roblox Treasure Quest is a game that includes everything one could ever want in terms of adventure. Players can team up to obtain new gear and a range of handy items, allowing them to embark on epic quests and combat the most powerful monsters.

Defeat enemies and bosses effectively with Roblox Treasure Quest codes

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Roblox codes may expire at any time since the developers have not set an expiry date. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.

BRIGHT&SUNNY – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

FREEULT – Redeem code for Bat Striker Ultimate

GOODLUCKPLZ!!! – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem the code for a Luck Potion

NEWDUNGEONHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

PRIDE – Redeem code for a Pride Flag (NEW)

SMOGSANCTUM – Redeem code for a XP Potion

SPRING2022 – – Redeem code for a XP Potion

TQ3YEARS – Redeem code for a Three & Free (NEW)

The best way to redeem any Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

These codes do not work anymore.

10storage – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots

2NEWABILITIES – Redeem code for an XP Potion

ABYSS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

ANOTHAONE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

autumn – Redeem code for an XP Potion

BANKSLOTS – Redeem code for 25 Backpack Slots

bestcostume – Redeem code for a Health Potion

BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

blizmid – Redeem code for an Avalanche

BOSSFIGHT – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

brightbeachisback – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

BRRRRRRRRRRR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

cavesrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

CHRISTMASMIRACLE2020 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

coconut – Redeem code for an XP Potion

coralrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

DANGERDEPTHS – Redeem code for an XP Potion

dominusgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

DREGGONSBREATH – Redeem code for Quest Skips

EASTER2020 – Redeem code for +1 Level

EGGHUNT2020 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

EMBLEMS – Redeem code for an XP Potion

evenmorexp – Redeem code for an XP Potion

experienceboost – Redeem code for a XP Potion

experienceboost2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

federationgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Effect

FIERYFORTRESS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

FRANKENSTEIN – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

FREECOSMETIC – Redeem code for a White Mecha

freestorage – Redeem code for a Backpack slot

HAUNTED – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

hi – Redeem code for an XP Potion

hugeupdatesoon – Redeem code for 10 Bank Slots

LIVEOPS – Redeem code for an XP Potion

luckfordays – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

METEORBLAST – Redeem code for an XP Potion

millionmembers – Redeem code for a Ravager

naughty – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

NEWLOBBYHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

newmonstershype – Redeem code for an XP Potion

nice – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

omgrobots – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

ONEYEAR – Redeem code for a One & Done

REWRITE3 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

SCROLLSHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

sewersrevamp – Redeem code for an Effect Potion

SPOOKYSZN – Redeem code for Gold Potion

SPRINGTIME – Redeem code for 10 Bank slots

summerpart2 – Redeem code for a Gold Potion

summertime – Redeem code for an XP Potion

sunshine – Redeem code for an XP Potion

SUPERCHILLY – Redeem code for an XP Potion

SURPRISEEE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

THANKSFOR250M_1 – Redeem code for 250 Million Effect

THANKSFOR250M_2 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem code for 5 Inventory Slots

TYSM400MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion

update12 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

UPDATE20 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

UPDATE21 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

UPDATE22 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

verycoolcode – Redeem code for a Gold Potion

WELCOMEBACK1 – Redeem code for a Hard Hat Cosmetic

WELCOMEBACK2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion

WINTER2021HYPE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion

winterishere – Redeem code for an XP Potion

ZOMBIE – Redeem code for an XP Potion

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow a few moments for it to register.

Enter the Twitter Username in the '@TwitterName' field. If it still doesn't work, double-check that step one was completed correctly, then give it another 10 minutes to register.

Copy and paste an active code exactly as it appears in the list above in the 'Enter Code Here' box.

Finally, click on the green checkmark button and get the rewards.

As mentioned above, players should be proactive in redeeming active codes and availing all benefits.

