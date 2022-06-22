Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free Potion and more (June 2022)

The Treasure Quest Roblox codes are intended to give players the greatest possible gameplay experience. One can advance to higher levels of the game by using active codes. Players will obtain a variety of weaponry, effects, costumes, and more after redeeming the active codes.
Roblox Treasure Quest is a game that includes everything one could ever want in terms of adventure. Players can team up to obtain new gear and a range of handy items, allowing them to embark on epic quests and combat the most powerful monsters.
Defeat enemies and bosses effectively with Roblox Treasure Quest codes
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Roblox codes may expire at any time since the developers have not set an expiry date. Players should redeem them immediately to avoid missing out.
- BRIGHT&SUNNY – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- FREEULT – Redeem code for Bat Striker Ultimate
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!! – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- MONOLITHRETURNS – Redeem the code for a Luck Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- PRIDE – Redeem code for a Pride Flag (NEW)
- SMOGSANCTUM – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- SPRING2022 – – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- TQ3YEARS – Redeem code for a Three & Free (NEW)
The best way to redeem any Roblox code is by copy-pasting it. Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
These codes do not work anymore.
- 10storage – Redeem code for 10 Backpack Slots
- 2NEWABILITIES – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ABYSS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ANOTHAONE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- autumn – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- BANKSLOTS – Redeem code for 25 Backpack Slots
- bestcostume – Redeem code for a Health Potion
- BIGBOOST – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- blizmid – Redeem code for an Avalanche
- BOSSFIGHT – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- BRRRRRRRRRRR – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- cavesrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- CHRISTMASMIRACLE2020 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- coconut – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- coralrevamp – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- dominusgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- DREGGONSBREATH – Redeem code for Quest Skips
- EASTER2020 – Redeem code for +1 Level
- EGGHUNT2020 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- EMBLEMS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- evenmorexp – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- experienceboost – Redeem code for a XP Potion
- experienceboost2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- federationgrind – Redeem code for a Luck Effect
- FIERYFORTRESS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- FREECOSMETIC – Redeem code for a White Mecha
- freestorage – Redeem code for a Backpack slot
- HAUNTED – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- hi – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- hugeupdatesoon – Redeem code for 10 Bank Slots
- LIVEOPS – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- luckfordays – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- METEORBLAST – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- millionmembers – Redeem code for a Ravager
- naughty – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- newmonstershype – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- nice – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- omgrobots – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- ONEYEAR – Redeem code for a One & Done
- REWRITE3 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp – Redeem code for an Effect Potion
- SPOOKYSZN – Redeem code for Gold Potion
- SPRINGTIME – Redeem code for 10 Bank slots
- summerpart2 – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- summertime – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- sunshine – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- SUPERCHILLY – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- SURPRISEEE – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- THANKSFOR250M_1 – Redeem code for 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- THANKSFORPLAYING – Redeem code for 5 Inventory Slots
- TYSM400MILLIONVISITS – Redeem code for a Luck Potion
- update12 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- UPDATE20 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- UPDATE21 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- UPDATE22 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- verycoolcode – Redeem code for a Gold Potion
- WELCOMEBACK1 – Redeem code for a Hard Hat Cosmetic
- WELCOMEBACK2 – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- WINTER2021HYPE – Redeem code for a Speed Potion
- winterishere – Redeem code for an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE – Redeem code for an XP Potion
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:
- On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow a few moments for it to register.
- Enter the Twitter Username in the '@TwitterName' field. If it still doesn't work, double-check that step one was completed correctly, then give it another 10 minutes to register.
- Copy and paste an active code exactly as it appears in the list above in the 'Enter Code Here' box.
- Finally, click on the green checkmark button and get the rewards.
As mentioned above, players should be proactive in redeeming active codes and availing all benefits.