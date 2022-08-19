Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (August 2022)

To give players the finest experience possible, the Treasure Quest Roblox codes were created. The levels of the game can be completed using active codes. Players will be able to obtain a variety of weapons, effects, costumes, and other items for upgrades after redeeming the active codes.
Roblox Treasure Quest is an adventure for everyone in the game. Players can team up to obtain new gear and a variety of essential items in order to go out on epic trips and battle the most powerful enemies.
It's a beautiful gothic game with a little magic, lots of weapons, and armor of some type.
To defeat enemies and bosses quickly players can use the Roblox Treasure Quest cheats
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Here are the active codes in the game:
- AMOGUS - Get a Speed Potion
- blizmid - Get an Avalanche weapon
- BOOST - Get a Gold Potion
- BOZO - Get a Gold Potion
- BRIGHT&SUNNY - Get a Speed Potion (New)
- drip - Get a Speed Potion
- ICYBOI - Get an XP Potion
- NOOB - Get a Gold Potion
- PAUSE - Get a Luck Potion
- POG - Get XP Potion
- PRIDE - Get the Pride Flag (New)
- QUIRKY - Get a Lucky Potion
- RATIO - Get a Gold Potion
- SAUCE - Get an XP Potion
- SECRET - Get a Gold Potion
- STRONK - Get a Damage Potion
- TQ3YEARS - Get Three & Free (New)
- verycoolcode - Get a Gold Potion
- WHAT - Get a Luck Potion
- WHOASKED - Get an XP Potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
These codes do not work in the game Roblox anymore:
- 2hourexp - XP Potions
- 2hourluck - Luck Potions
- 2NEWABILITIES - a XP Potion
- 300MILLIONVISITS - earn 10 Backpack Slots
- ABYSS - a Luck Potion
- anothaone - a Reward
- anothereffect - a Random Effect
- area51 - a Luck Potion
- autumn - a XP Potion
- BIGBOOST - a Luck Potion
- blackbelt - a Random Effect
- BOSSFIGHT - a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback - a Luck Potion
- cavesrevamp - an Effect Potion
- COCONUT - an XP Potion
- coralrevamp - a Luck Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS - an XP Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND - a Luck Potion
- EGGHUNT2020 - a XP Potion
- endlessmode - a Random Effect
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED - an XP Potion
- evenmorexp - a XP Potion
- experienceboost2 - a XP Potion
- experienceboost - a XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND - a Luck Effect
- FIERYFORTRESS - a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN - a Luck Potion
- GHOULPLASM - 10 Backpack Slots
- GHOUL - an XP Potion
- givemelevels - a Random Effect
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate - a Luck Potion
- happy4thofjuly - a Random Effect
- HAPPYEASTER2021 - XP potion
- HAUNTED - a Luck Potion
- hi - a XP Potion
- hypehype - a Random Effect
- HYPERFROST - a Luck Potion
- i<3effects - a Random Effect
- icecold - a XP Potion
- ilovexp - an XP Potion
- imfeelinglucky - a Luck Potion
- junglerevamp - a XP Potion
- king - Lightshow Effect
- KNIGHTMARE - an XP Potion
- localization - a Random Effect
- luckfordays - a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck - a Luck Potion
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - luck potion
- METEORBLAST - a XP Potion
- MINESHAFT - Hat Chest
- MONOLITHRETURNS - a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz - a Luck Potion
- naughty - a Luck Potion
- newdungeonhype - an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE - a Luck Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE - an XP Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE - a Luck Potion
- newmonstershype - a Random Reward
- nice - a Luck Potion
- omgrobots - a Luck Potion
- PALMTREES - an XP Potion
- pearlhunt - Random Effect
- peppermints - a XP Potion
- plzgivemythical - a Luck Potion
- POISONPRISON - a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY - XP Potion
- PROTECTOR - a Luck Potion
- pumpkincarving - a XP Potion
- randomeffect - a Random Effect
- ranoutofideas - Random Effect
- reepotion - a Random Effect
- REWRITE1 - 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- REWRITE2 - an XP Potion
- REWRITE3 - a Luck Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Luck Potion
- samurai - a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE - a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp - a Luck Potion
- shellgrind - a XP Potion
- shoprevamp - a Luck Potion
- SHOPUPDATE - Speed Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM - an XP Potion
- SPOOKY - a Luck Potion
- spookyseason - a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022 - a Luck Potion
- summerishere - a Luck Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 - XP Potion
- ultimaterarity - a Luck Potion
- update10 - an XP Potion
- update11 - an XP Potion
- update12 - a XP Potion
- update14 - a Luck Potion
- update15 - a XP Potion
- update16 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE18 - a XP Potion
- update19 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE20 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE21 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE22 - a XP Potion
- update7 - a Random Effect
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
It is relatively easy to redeem the code in the Roblox game. On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow it to register for a few minutes. After that, follow the steps listed below:
- In the "@TwitterName" box, type the Twitter username.
- Make careful to finish the first step before giving it another 10 minutes if it still does not register.
- In the box marked "Enter Code Here," copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above.
The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it, as typing it out may lead to players making errors.