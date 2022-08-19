Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (August 2022)

To give players the finest experience possible, the Treasure Quest Roblox codes were created. The levels of the game can be completed using active codes. Players will be able to obtain a variety of weapons, effects, costumes, and other items for upgrades after redeeming the active codes.

Roblox Treasure Quest is an adventure for everyone in the game. Players can team up to obtain new gear and a variety of essential items in order to go out on epic trips and battle the most powerful enemies.

It's a beautiful gothic game with a little magic, lots of weapons, and armor of some type.

To defeat enemies and bosses quickly players can use the Roblox Treasure Quest cheats

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Here are the active codes in the game:

AMOGUS - Get a Speed Potion

blizmid - Get an Avalanche weapon

BOOST - Get a Gold Potion

BOZO - Get a Gold Potion

BRIGHT&SUNNY - Get a Speed Potion (New)

drip - Get a Speed Potion

ICYBOI - Get an XP Potion

NOOB - Get a Gold Potion

PAUSE - Get a Luck Potion

POG - Get XP Potion

PRIDE - Get the Pride Flag (New)

QUIRKY - Get a Lucky Potion

RATIO - Get a Gold Potion

SAUCE - Get an XP Potion

SECRET - Get a Gold Potion

STRONK - Get a Damage Potion

TQ3YEARS - Get Three & Free (New)

verycoolcode - Get a Gold Potion

WHAT - Get a Luck Potion

WHOASKED - Get an XP Potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

These codes do not work in the game Roblox anymore:

2hourexp - XP Potions

2hourluck - Luck Potions

2NEWABILITIES - a XP Potion

300MILLIONVISITS - earn 10 Backpack Slots

ABYSS - a Luck Potion

anothaone - a Reward

anothereffect - a Random Effect

area51 - a Luck Potion

autumn - a XP Potion

BIGBOOST - a Luck Potion

blackbelt - a Random Effect

BOSSFIGHT - a Luck Potion

brightbeachisback - a Luck Potion

cavesrevamp - an Effect Potion

COCONUT - an XP Potion

coralrevamp - a Luck Potion

DANGERDEPTHS - an XP Potion

DOMINUSGRIND - a Luck Potion

EGGHUNT2020 - a XP Potion

endlessmode - a Random Effect

ENDLESSUNCAPPED - an XP Potion

evenmorexp - a XP Potion

experienceboost2 - a XP Potion

experienceboost - a XP Potion

FEDERATIONGRIND - a Luck Effect

FIERYFORTRESS - a Luck Potion

FRANKENSTEIN - a Luck Potion

GHOULPLASM - 10 Backpack Slots

GHOUL - an XP Potion

givemelevels - a Random Effect

GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - a Luck Potion

halloweenupdate - a Luck Potion

happy4thofjuly - a Random Effect

HAPPYEASTER2021 - XP potion

HAUNTED - a Luck Potion

hi - a XP Potion

hypehype - a Random Effect

HYPERFROST - a Luck Potion

i<3effects - a Random Effect

icecold - a XP Potion

ilovexp - an XP Potion

imfeelinglucky - a Luck Potion

junglerevamp - a XP Potion

king - Lightshow Effect

KNIGHTMARE - an XP Potion

localization - a Random Effect

luckfordays - a Luck Potion

luckluckluck - a Luck Potion

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - luck potion

METEORBLAST - a XP Potion

MINESHAFT - Hat Chest

MONOLITHRETURNS - a Luck Potion

mythicalplz - a Luck Potion

naughty - a Luck Potion

newdungeonhype - an XP Potion

NEWDUNGEONHYPE - a Luck Potion

NEWGAMEMODE - an XP Potion

NEWLOBBYHYPE - a Luck Potion

newmonstershype - a Random Reward

nice - a Luck Potion

omgrobots - a Luck Potion

PALMTREES - an XP Potion

pearlhunt - Random Effect

peppermints - a XP Potion

plzgivemythical - a Luck Potion

POISONPRISON - a Luck Potion

PROLOBBY - XP Potion

PROTECTOR - a Luck Potion

pumpkincarving - a XP Potion

randomeffect - a Random Effect

ranoutofideas - Random Effect

reepotion - a Random Effect

REWRITE1 - 10 Backpack slots (NEW)

REWRITE2 - an XP Potion

REWRITE3 - a Luck Potion

RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Luck Potion

samurai - a Luck Potion

SCROLLSHYPE - a Luck Potion

sewersrevamp - a Luck Potion

shellgrind - a XP Potion

shoprevamp - a Luck Potion

SHOPUPDATE - Speed Potion

SMOGSANCTUM - an XP Potion

SPOOKY - a Luck Potion

spookyseason - a Luck Potion

SPRING2022 - a Luck Potion

summerishere - a Luck Potion

SUMMERTIME2021 - XP Potion

ultimaterarity - a Luck Potion

update10 - an XP Potion

update11 - an XP Potion

update12 - a XP Potion

update14 - a Luck Potion

update15 - a XP Potion

update16 - a XP Potion

UPDATE18 - a XP Potion

update19 - a XP Potion

UPDATE20 - a XP Potion

UPDATE21 - a XP Potion

UPDATE22 - a XP Potion

update7 - a Random Effect

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

It is relatively easy to redeem the code in the Roblox game. On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow it to register for a few minutes. After that, follow the steps listed below:

In the "@TwitterName" box, type the Twitter username.

Make careful to finish the first step before giving it another 10 minutes if it still does not register.

In the box marked "Enter Code Here," copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above.

The best way to redeem the code is by copy-pasting it, as typing it out may lead to players making errors.

