Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (July 2022)

The goal of the Treasure Quest Roblox codes is to provide players with the best possible gameplay. The use of active codes allows one to progress through the game's levels. After redeeming the active codes, players will be able to acquire a range of weapons, effects, costumes, and other items for upgrades.
This game called Roblox Treasure Quest has every kind of adventure players could ever want. In order to embark on epic journeys and take on the most formidable creatures, players can band together to acquire new equipment and a variety of useful things.
A little bit of magic and a whole lot of weapons with armor and sort, makes it a fantastic gothic game.
Use Roblox Treasure Quest cheats to efficiently take down opponents and bosses
Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:
- AMOGUS - a Speed Potion
- blizmid - an Avalanche weapon
- BOOST - a Gold Potion
- BOZO - a Gold Potion
- BRIGHT&SUNNY - a Speed Potion (New)
- drip - a Speed Potion
- ICYBOI - an XP Potion
- NOOB - a Gold Potion
- PAUSE - a Luck Potion
- POG - XP Potion
- PRIDE - the Pride Flag (New)
- QUIRKY - a Lucky Potion
- RATIO - a Gold Potion
- SAUCE - an XP Potion
- SECRET - a Gold Potion
- STRONK - a Damage Potion
- TQ3YEARS - Three & Free (New)
- verycoolcode - a Gold Potion
- WHAT - a Luck Potion
- WHOASKED - an XP Potion
Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
These codes do not work in Roblox anymore:
- 2hourexp - XP Potions
- 2hourluck - Luck Potions
- 2NEWABILITIES - a XP Potion
- 300MILLIONVISITS - earn 10 Backpack Slots
- ABYSS - a Luck Potion
- anothaone - a Reward
- anothereffect - a Random Effect
- area51 - a Luck Potion
- autumn - a XP Potion
- BIGBOOST - a Luck Potion
- blackbelt - a Random Effect
- BOSSFIGHT - a Luck Potion
- brightbeachisback - a Luck Potion
- cavesrevamp - an Effect Potion
- COCONUT - an XP Potion
- coralrevamp - a Luck Potion
- DANGERDEPTHS - an XP Potion
- DOMINUSGRIND - a Luck Potion
- EGGHUNT2020 - a XP Potion
- endlessmode - a Random Effect
- ENDLESSUNCAPPED - an XP Potion
- evenmorexp - a XP Potion
- experienceboost2 - a XP Potion
- experienceboost - a XP Potion
- FEDERATIONGRIND - a Luck Effect
- FIERYFORTRESS - a Luck Potion
- FRANKENSTEIN - a Luck Potion
- GHOULPLASM - 10 Backpack Slots
- GHOUL - an XP Potion
- givemelevels - a Random Effect
- GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - a Luck Potion
- halloweenupdate - a Luck Potion
- happy4thofjuly - a Random Effect
- HAPPYEASTER2021 - XP potion
- HAUNTED - a Luck Potion
- hi - a XP Potion
- hypehype - a Random Effect
- HYPERFROST - a Luck Potion
- i<3effects - a Random Effect
- icecold - a XP Potion
- ilovexp - an XP Potion
- imfeelinglucky - a Luck Potion
- junglerevamp - a XP Potion
- king - Lightshow Effect
- KNIGHTMARE - an XP Potion
- localization - a Random Effect
- luckfordays - a Luck Potion
- luckluckluck - a Luck Potion
- LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - luck potion
- METEORBLAST - a XP Potion
- MINESHAFT - Hat Chest
- MONOLITHRETURNS - a Luck Potion
- mythicalplz - a Luck Potion
- naughty - a Luck Potion
- newdungeonhype - an XP Potion
- NEWDUNGEONHYPE - a Luck Potion
- NEWGAMEMODE - an XP Potion
- NEWLOBBYHYPE - a Luck Potion
- newmonstershype - a Random Reward
- nice - a Luck Potion
- omgrobots - a Luck Potion
- PALMTREES - an XP Potion
- pearlhunt - Random Effect
- peppermints - a XP Potion
- plzgivemythical - a Luck Potion
- POISONPRISON - a Luck Potion
- PROLOBBY - XP Potion
- PROTECTOR - a Luck Potion
- pumpkincarving - a XP Potion
- randomeffect - a Random Effect
- ranoutofideas - Random Effect
- reepotion - a Random Effect
- REWRITE1 - 10 Backpack slots (NEW)
- REWRITE2 - an XP Potion
- REWRITE3 - a Luck Potion
- RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Luck Potion
- samurai - a Luck Potion
- SCROLLSHYPE - a Luck Potion
- sewersrevamp - a Luck Potion
- shellgrind - a XP Potion
- shoprevamp - a Luck Potion
- SHOPUPDATE - Speed Potion
- SMOGSANCTUM - an XP Potion
- SPOOKY - a Luck Potion
- spookyseason - a Luck Potion
- SPRING2022 - a Luck Potion
- summerishere - a Luck Potion
- SUMMERTIME2021 - XP Potion
- summertime - a XP Potion
- SUNSHINE - an XP Potion
- SUPERSUNNY - Luck Potion
- surpriseee - a Reward
- THANKSFOR250M_1 - 250 Million Effect
- THANKSFOR250M_2 - a Luck Potion
- TQ2YEARS - Two & Through
- ufo - an XP Potion
- ultimaterarity - a Luck Potion
- update10 - an XP Potion
- update11 - an XP Potion
- update12 - a XP Potion
- update14 - a Luck Potion
- update15 - a XP Potion
- update16 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE18 - a XP Potion
- update19 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE20 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE21 - a XP Potion
- UPDATE22 - a XP Potion
- update7 - a Random Effect
- update9 - an XP Potion
- UPDATEHYPE - Color Chest
- VACATION - Unique Potion
- winterishere - a XP Potion
- XPPOTION - an XP Potion
- ZOMBIE - an XP Potion
How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest
It is relatively easy to redeem the code in the game. On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow it to register for a few minutes. After that, follow the steps as listed below:
- Enter the Twitter username in the "@TwitterName" box.
- If it still does not register, make sure to complete the first step before giving it another 10 minutes.
- Copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the area labeled "Enter Code Here."
To redeem the promised rewards, click the green checkmark button.