Treasure Quest codes in Roblox: Free potion, weapons, and more (July 2022)

The goal of the Treasure Quest Roblox codes is to provide players with the best possible gameplay. The use of active codes allows one to progress through the game's levels. After redeeming the active codes, players will be able to acquire a range of weapons, effects, costumes, and other items for upgrades.

This game called Roblox Treasure Quest has every kind of adventure players could ever want. In order to embark on epic journeys and take on the most formidable creatures, players can band together to acquire new equipment and a variety of useful things.

A little bit of magic and a whole lot of weapons with armor and sort, makes it a fantastic gothic game.

Use Roblox Treasure Quest cheats to efficiently take down opponents and bosses

Active codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

Here are the active Roblox codes in the game:

AMOGUS - a Speed Potion

blizmid - an Avalanche weapon

BOOST - a Gold Potion

BOZO - a Gold Potion

BRIGHT&SUNNY - a Speed Potion (New)

drip - a Speed Potion

ICYBOI - an XP Potion

NOOB - a Gold Potion

PAUSE - a Luck Potion

POG - XP Potion

PRIDE - the Pride Flag (New)

QUIRKY - a Lucky Potion

RATIO - a Gold Potion

SAUCE - an XP Potion

SECRET - a Gold Potion

STRONK - a Damage Potion

TQ3YEARS - Three & Free (New)

verycoolcode - a Gold Potion

WHAT - a Luck Potion

WHOASKED - an XP Potion

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

These codes do not work in Roblox anymore:

2hourexp - XP Potions

2hourluck - Luck Potions

2NEWABILITIES - a XP Potion

300MILLIONVISITS - earn 10 Backpack Slots

ABYSS - a Luck Potion

anothaone - a Reward

anothereffect - a Random Effect

area51 - a Luck Potion

autumn - a XP Potion

BIGBOOST - a Luck Potion

blackbelt - a Random Effect

BOSSFIGHT - a Luck Potion

brightbeachisback - a Luck Potion

cavesrevamp - an Effect Potion

COCONUT - an XP Potion

coralrevamp - a Luck Potion

DANGERDEPTHS - an XP Potion

DOMINUSGRIND - a Luck Potion

EGGHUNT2020 - a XP Potion

endlessmode - a Random Effect

ENDLESSUNCAPPED - an XP Potion

evenmorexp - a XP Potion

experienceboost2 - a XP Potion

experienceboost - a XP Potion

FEDERATIONGRIND - a Luck Effect

FIERYFORTRESS - a Luck Potion

FRANKENSTEIN - a Luck Potion

GHOULPLASM - 10 Backpack Slots

GHOUL - an XP Potion

givemelevels - a Random Effect

GOODLUCKPLZ!!! - a Luck Potion

halloweenupdate - a Luck Potion

happy4thofjuly - a Random Effect

HAPPYEASTER2021 - XP potion

HAUNTED - a Luck Potion

hi - a XP Potion

hypehype - a Random Effect

HYPERFROST - a Luck Potion

i<3effects - a Random Effect

icecold - a XP Potion

ilovexp - an XP Potion

imfeelinglucky - a Luck Potion

junglerevamp - a XP Potion

king - Lightshow Effect

KNIGHTMARE - an XP Potion

localization - a Random Effect

luckfordays - a Luck Potion

luckluckluck - a Luck Potion

LUCKYLUCKYLUCKY - luck potion

METEORBLAST - a XP Potion

MINESHAFT - Hat Chest

MONOLITHRETURNS - a Luck Potion

mythicalplz - a Luck Potion

naughty - a Luck Potion

newdungeonhype - an XP Potion

NEWDUNGEONHYPE - a Luck Potion

NEWGAMEMODE - an XP Potion

NEWLOBBYHYPE - a Luck Potion

newmonstershype - a Random Reward

nice - a Luck Potion

omgrobots - a Luck Potion

PALMTREES - an XP Potion

pearlhunt - Random Effect

peppermints - a XP Potion

plzgivemythical - a Luck Potion

POISONPRISON - a Luck Potion

PROLOBBY - XP Potion

PROTECTOR - a Luck Potion

pumpkincarving - a XP Potion

randomeffect - a Random Effect

ranoutofideas - Random Effect

reepotion - a Random Effect

REWRITE1 - 10 Backpack slots (NEW)

REWRITE2 - an XP Potion

REWRITE3 - a Luck Potion

RIPBRIGHTBEACH - Luck Potion

samurai - a Luck Potion

SCROLLSHYPE - a Luck Potion

sewersrevamp - a Luck Potion

shellgrind - a XP Potion

shoprevamp - a Luck Potion

SHOPUPDATE - Speed Potion

SMOGSANCTUM - an XP Potion

SPOOKY - a Luck Potion

spookyseason - a Luck Potion

SPRING2022 - a Luck Potion

summerishere - a Luck Potion

SUMMERTIME2021 - XP Potion

summertime - a XP Potion

SUNSHINE - an XP Potion

SUPERSUNNY - Luck Potion

surpriseee - a Reward

THANKSFOR250M_1 - 250 Million Effect

THANKSFOR250M_2 - a Luck Potion

TQ2YEARS - Two & Through

ufo - an XP Potion

ultimaterarity - a Luck Potion

update10 - an XP Potion

update11 - an XP Potion

update12 - a XP Potion

update14 - a Luck Potion

update15 - a XP Potion

update16 - a XP Potion

UPDATE18 - a XP Potion

update19 - a XP Potion

UPDATE20 - a XP Potion

UPDATE21 - a XP Potion

UPDATE22 - a XP Potion

update7 - a Random Effect

update9 - an XP Potion

UPDATEHYPE - Color Chest

VACATION - Unique Potion

winterishere - a XP Potion

XPPOTION - an XP Potion

ZOMBIE - an XP Potion

How to redeem the codes in Roblox Treasure Quest

It is relatively easy to redeem the code in the game. On Twitter, follow @NosniyRBLX and @SenseiRBX. Allow it to register for a few minutes. After that, follow the steps as listed below:

Enter the Twitter username in the "@TwitterName" box.

If it still does not register, make sure to complete the first step before giving it another 10 minutes.

Copy and paste the code exactly as it appears in the list above in the area labeled "Enter Code Here."

To redeem the promised rewards, click the green checkmark button.

