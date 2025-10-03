Tree Frog Grow a Garden: How to get, rarity, and ability

The Seed Stages Event introduced various Pets in Grow a Garden to give players more ways to enhance their farming experience. The Tree Frog is one such critter, belonging to the Rare category, and it is a counterpart of the Frog. It increases the growth rate of a plant by several minutes, allowing you to quickly harvest its yield and sell it for Sheckles.

Ad

This guide explains how you can get the Tree Frog and benefit from its passive ability in Grow a Garden.

How to get Tree Frog in Grow a Garden

The Jungle Egg (Image via Roblox)

The Tree Frog is obtainable from the Jungle Egg in Grow a Garden. It has a 40% hatch chance, the highest of all the other contents, so you're likely to get this critter after opening your first three eggs.

Ad

Trending

There are a couple of ways to get a Jungle Egg. The easiest among them is to purchase the Divine item from the Pet Eggs shop while it is in stock. A single Jungle Egg costs 300,000,000 Sheckles or 149 Robux, and it has a 2% chance of being in stock.

The Jungle Egg is also a potential reward for submitting specific Evo plants to the event NPC named Samuel. You can buy Evo Seeds from the character located in the middle of the map, grow them in your garden, and feed them other Evo plants. Later, you can submit these plants to Samuel and get a single reward.

Ad

For a chance to get the Jungle Egg, you'll need to give an Evo Seed III to Samuel and let him upgrade it to Evo Seed IV. Other potential rewards for this action include three Gardener Seed Packs, two Mythical Eggs, a Bug Egg, a Grandmaster Sprinkler, a Levelup Lollipop, and an Exotic Gardener Seed Pack.

The Jungle Egg consists of five Pets, including the Divine-rarity Tiger. You can learn more about each critter and its ability in this guide.

Ad

Ability of the Tree Frog in Grow a Garden

Tree Frog is a Rare Pet (Image via Roblox)

The Tree Frog uses its ability every three minutes, advancing the growth of a random plant by 15 minutes. It helps you get a plant's produce rapidly and sell those for money. Moreover, the Tree Frog's ability affects Evo Seeds, so you can use it to grow the event-introduced plants quickly.

Ad

The Tree Frog has a hunger of 16,000 points. It is easier to take care of as compared to the dinosaur companions like the Triceratops and the T-Rex. Moreover, you can deploy Pets like the Moth and Capybara in your garden to make them automatically fill the Tree Frog's hunger bar with their abilities.

Also check: Grow a Garden Black Bat Flower guide: How to get, sell value, and more

FAQs on Grow a Garden

What is the hatch chance of the Tree Frog?

Ad

The Tree Frog has a 40% hatch chance in the Jungle Egg.

What is the cost of a Jungle Egg?

A Jungle Egg can be purchased from the Pet Eggs shop for 300,000,000 Sheckles.

What is the ability of the Tree Frog?

This Rare Pet advances the growth of a random plant by 15 minutes.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Spandan Chatterjee Spandan Chatterjee is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda with a focus on Roblox coverage. He has previously written for GosuGamers India and Gameinstants.



Aside from Roblox, which he obviously enjoys, Spandan is an avid player of PUBG Battlegrounds, Counter-Strike, and Valorant and enjoys following esports tournaments. His favorite esports organization is Gen.G Esports.



In his spare time, Spandan enjoys reading, particularly biographies, detective novels, and fiction. Know More

Check out this A-Z list of all of our Roblox Codes 2025