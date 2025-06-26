What does Capybara do in Grow a Garden?

Grow a Garden features a wide range of pets to help you tend your garden and get better deals for your crops. However, not every pet is the same, nor do they offer similar passive abilities. Capybara is one of the more useful pets in the game that you can have in your garden. It is possible that you don't know how to obtain this pet or what it does in the game.

Hence, this article offers a brief guide that will tell you everything that you should know about the Capybara.

Capybara's passive ability in Grow a Garden

Capybara's ability affects your other pets (Image via Grow a Garden Wiki)

Once you obtain the Capybara and set it loose in your garden, it will start using its passive ability. The pet's ability is called Chill Zone, where all pets within a 15.48-stud radius won't lose hunger. On top of that, they will also receive an additional 3.48 XP every second.

This means you don't have to worry about feeding your pets, as the Capybara will ensure that they don't go hungry and keep growing. For those unaware, obtaining XP and aging allow your pets to perform better and fully utilize their abilities.

How to get a Capybara in the game?

You can get this pet from the Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

Capybara is a Legendary rarity pet that can be hatched from the Paradise Egg, which was recently added to the game with the Summer update. It's worth noting that the Paradise Egg might not always be available to purchase due to its rarity. However, once it does appear in stock, you will then need to spend a whopping 50 million Sheckles to purchase it.

The egg takes 6 hours and 40 minutes to hatch after you put it in your garden. Once the timer runs out, simply go near it and hold E to hatch it. Note that you have a 21% chance of hatching a Capybara from the Paradise Egg. While this is not too low of a chance, you will still need to open a couple of eggs before you get the desired pet.

List of all other pets you can get from the Paradise Egg

You can get a variety of pets from the Paradise Egg (Image via Roblox)

Now that you know everything about the Capybara, it is time to know about all the other pets that can be obtained from the Paradise Egg. This will be helpful if you wish to target some other pet from the list. Note that we have also mentioned the drop chances of the pets alongside their names.

Ostrich - 40%

40% Peacock - 30%

30% Capybara - 21%

21% Scarlet Macaw - 8%

8% Mimic Octopus - 1%

The Mimic Octopus, Scarlet Macaw, and the Capybara are some of the best pets that you can obtain from the Paradise Egg. They offer good passive abilities that will allow your garden to flourish and make more money.

FAQs about Grow a Garden

What is the rarity of the Capybara pet in Grow a Garden?

The Capybara falls under the Legendary rarity.

Which egg do you get the Capybara pet from in Grow a Garden?

You can get this pet from the Paradise Egg.

What is the drop chance of the Capybara in Grow a Garden?

The Capybara has a drop chance of 21%.

