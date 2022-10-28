TTD 3 codes in Roblox: Free tokens (November 2022)

Emotes CO. created this fun Roblox game, TTD 3, on October 2, 2020. It has received over 737.7 million visits and 563 thousand likes thus far. The game has remained popular because of its gameplay. In it, players don't fight or strategize; they simply relax and have a good time in a virtual world.
TTD 3 is a "social hangout experience," as described by the creators of the title. To enjoy various activities like dancing and more in-game, players need tokens. Free codes can be redeemed to get tokens and a head start. Moreover, gamers can join the game's Roblox group as well to get exclusive emotes and color-changing glowsticks. Here are the active and inactive codes for the game November.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox TTD 3
Active codes in Roblox TTD 3
Here are the active codes in the Roblox game TTD 3 :
- AUTUMN - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 tokens
- BACKTOSCHOOL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 tokens
- DESERTED - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 250 tokens
- DOYOUREMEMBER - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 tokens
- tafftraining - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 2,022 tokens
Detailed steps to redeem these codes have been mentioned later in the article.
Expired codes in Roblox TTD 3
These codes do not work in TTD 3 anymore:
- #TTD31BIL - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 free tokens
- #TTD3 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- AHARDRESET - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 free tokens
- ALPHAQUEST - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 free tokens
- ARTIFACT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 100 free tokens
- BETHERE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 free tokens
- BLUESKY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- CHAPTER3 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- christmas2021 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 free tokens
- EASTER2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 400 tokens
- GR4FF1T1 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 500 tokens
- Hallowvember - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- HAPPY3M - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 300 free tokens
- HBD EVAN! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 50 free tokens
- JOYRIDE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- MOVEIT - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 150 free tokens
- PRESETS - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 350 tokens
- PRIDE2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 1978 tokens
- SANDUNDERTABLE - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- SUBWAY - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 850 tokens
- ttd3ontop - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- VALENTINES2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- VOICECHATON - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
- WELCOMETO2022 - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive 200 free tokens
- WINTER! - Players can redeem this code in the game to receive free tokens
Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox TTD 3
Players can follow these instructions to redeem active codes in TTD 3:
- Start the Roblox game and wait for it to load.
- Visit the shop.
- Once you are in, talk to the shop character.
- Now click on the Twitter button.
- In the pop-up window, enter an active code in the text box.
- Click on Confirm to receive your tokens immediately.
Players should copy-paste active codes during the redemption process. Typing them in manually may lead to errors.