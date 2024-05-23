Type Soul: Clans Guide

There are two kinds of Type Soul clans: one offers passive stat buffs and unique abilities, while the other functions as a party for players. Creating a party of your own and having your friends join you on an adventure is one of the newest features introduced to the Bleach-inspired Roblox experience. Its implementation keeps things simple as well, despite the confusing naming.

In addition to making a clan, players can join existing ones. This can be a major boon for those hunting resources, allowing them to speed through the grind with ease.

This guide explores the player-created clans and how you can join one or create your own in this anime experience.

Joining a Clan in Type Soul

Joining a clan is a fairly simple process from a mechanical standpoint. Simply find the heads of the clan you wish to join and request them to send you an invite. Accept the invite to become a part of their party.

If you’re struggling to find a clan head, you can consider joining forums and Discord servers dedicated to the game. You can find new and veteran players discussing the game and going on quests with each other.

While some have no stringent requirements in place to add you, others may require you to be a certain level, grade, or faction. Meeting these conditions will improve your chances of being added to the clan.

Creating a Clan in Type Soul

Creating a clan is not as straightforward as joining one, as Clan Creators are required to reach the Elite grade and have amassed over 200,000 Kan. This can be quite a lengthy grind, particularly if you’ve just started playing the game.

Once you’ve fulfilled these conditions, teleport to Karakura Town and go to the multi-level parking lot. Being the most identifiable landmark in the area, it can be seen from the bridge at the center of the map. Make your way to the second floor and talk to the clan creator NPC.

You will be prompted with an option to enter a name for your new clan. Type in a name and hit the Enter key on your keyboard to finish creating your very own party.

Now, you can enjoy all the benefits of being a clan leader, such as the ability to add or remove a member or set member ranks. Equip the Clan Control ability to a hotkey for easy access to these abilities.

FAQs

How do I join clans in Type Soul?

You can join clans by finding their leaders and requesting them to send you an invite.

What are the prerequisites for creating a clan in Type Soul?

Creating a clan requires you to be in the Elite rank and have amassed 200,000 Kan or more.

How do I create a clan in Type Soul?

After fulfilling the prerequisites, talk to the NPC in the Karakura Town parking lot to create your clan.

