Unexpected client behavior error in Roblox: How to fix error code 268

Roblox is cherished by millions of players worldwide, and its popularity has continually increased since its release. Regardless of which game is being played inside it, the community has widespread dissatisfaction when they receive an error notice while playing.

One of the most frequently observed error codes is 268, and its message says:

“You have been kicked due to unexpected client behavior.”

This ruins the overall experience for users, and they subsequently seek solutions to continue playing the game on their devices. The following article provides the players with detailed insight regarding the particular error and what they can do to resolve it.

What is the error code 268 in Roblox?

It is believed that error code 268 is caused in Roblox if users utilize an exploit to achieve things that aren’t generally possible. However, this error might also be caused if there is an issue with the server as well.

Listed below are some common fixes that could end up helping players:

1) Deleting “AnalysticsSettings”, “frm.cfg”, and “GlobalBasicSettings_13” files

This is the primary method that players should follow, and they must simply delete the three files indicated above from the AppData folder on their desktops. The following are the steps that they can take to accomplish the same:

Step 1: Users can open the search bar on their PCs and search: %appdata%.

Step 2: They can then tap on the "App Data" folder, as shown in the image below:

This is the folder that the players must visit (Image via Sportskeeda)

They will have to do this as they will land in the roaming folder, but Roblox is located in the "Local" folder.

Step 3: Gamers can next select the "Local" folder and open the game’s folder.

Step 4: There will be three files showing up on their screens beneath the folders:

AnalysticsSettings.xml Frm.cfg GlobalBasicSettings_13.xml

These files can finally be deleted.

Step 5: Once gamers delete the files mentioned above, they can launch the game on their PCs. The error will likely be resolved, and they can continue to enjoy themselves.

2) Reinstall Roblox

Users may also reinstall the game on their devices after wiping off all of the game’s leftovers from the previous installation. Doing so might solve the issue and enable individuals to enjoy Roblox again.

3) Check server status

Status of the server can be checked (Image via status.roblox.com)

As previously stated, the game servers might not be functioning and could be the reason for the error. Consequently, gamers can check the server status and wait patiently if there is any disruption.

4) Check the internet connection

Individuals must also assess whether or not their internet connection is stable. This could potentially be the source of the issues they face while playing the game.

5) Restarting the PC

The PC can also be restarted (Image via Sportskeeda)

After experiencing this error, the final solution on the list is to restart the computer. It is possible that error 268 will not reappear when the computer has been successfully rebooted.

Although these solutions are likely to resolve the error, users may also attempt other options, such as installing the UWP Roblox app on PCs, effectively the Universal App of the game available on the Windows Store.

Note: If users are using an exploit on their devices, they must uninstall the exploit and refrain from using it in the future. Utilizing such things is unethical, and they should be avoided at all costs.

Edited by Rupak Kumar Jha