Untitled Boxing Game - Roblox The Hunt: Mega Edition guide

Not sure where to find the token in the Untitled Boxing Game? Don't worry, this article has got you covered. The Hunt: Mega Edition is currently live, and you can collect tokens from various games, including this one. Upon doing so, you will get the opportunity to unlock special UGC rewards. If you somehow make it to the leaderboard with some exceptional skills, you can even earn a whopping $1 million cash prize.

Since your competition is going to be against countless players taking part in this event, you might need some help. This article explains how to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in Untitled Boxing Game and acquire the token.

How to start The Hunt in Untitled Boxing Game

Interact with Coach Bringus to start The Hunt (Image via Roblox)

To start The Hunt in this Roblox title, you will have to interact with an NPC called Coach Bringus. He is the event's quest giver NPC found near the spawn point. During the conversation, Coach Bringus reveals that his coin has been taken by the Void Twins — Raiden and Raven.

To acquire the token, you have to beat Raiden and Raven one by one. You can initiate the boss fight by accepting the challenge while talking to Coach Bringus.

How to complete The Hunt: Mega Edition Untitled Boxing Game quest

Beating both Raiden and Raven isn't that difficult if you have gotten a hold of the controls. We advise you to do a practice match before challenging the Void Twins for the token.

Beat Raiden and Raven to get the Token (Image via Roblox)

As hinted by Coach Bringus, Raiden will begin to doubt his speed if you manage to dodge his attack. That said, make sure to keep one of your fingers on the dodge button so you can make him fumble. Once you manage to reduce his health bar twice, he will take out his sword. If you have beaten them in the first two rounds, beating him with a sword won't be difficult either.

To defeat Raven, you have to find an opening and hit her. She does frequent light attacks and then throws a couple of heavy ones. You will know Raven is about to throw a heavy punch when she takes a little break before striking. This is the moment you should start throwing light punches and reducing her HP.

Defeating both the Voids isn't a big deal, just make sure you are not wasting your Ultimate move. Once you have defeated Raven, you will be rewarded with the Hunt Token that can be used to purchase new UGC rewards.

FAQs

How to start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest in the Untitled Boxing Game

You can start The Hunt: Mega Edition quest by talking to the NPC called Coach Bringus in the lobby.

How to get the token in the Untitled Boxing Game

You can get the Token by beating both Raiden and Raven in this experience.

What to do with the token in Untitled Boxing Game?

The token you get by beating the Void Twins can be used to unlock UGC rewards in The Hunt: Mega Edition event.

