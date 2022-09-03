Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: All free boosts (September 2022)

With the help of artifacts and spells, players can battle foes in the simulator game Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator and develop into the greatest martial artist ever. New worlds with various enemies can be found. By taking down further bosses, one can earn Spirit Stones that can be used to unlock new weapons.

To access new and potent artifacts, Roblox players can use free game codes. Additional spells that can help them win battles can be unlocked with the codes. On the official Roblox developer Twitter account, users may keep an eye out for new codes. Meanwhile, here are all the latest active codes.

All free active and inactive code in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Here are the active codes in this Roblox game:

batoidea - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Carbon - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

CodeNex - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

defense - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

fighting - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

funrix - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

goodluck - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Lucky Boost

happyday - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Qi Boost

hardmode - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

JazonGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Kingkade - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

l325k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Luck Boost

likes275k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

lk300k - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

map17 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

map18 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

map19 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

map20 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boots

map21 - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn a Qi Boost and several other Boosts

popsicle - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Damage Boost

RAMPHobbies - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

sisterguard - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

skin - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Skull - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

timetrial - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

weaponfighting - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Damage Boost

welcome - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn 1x Spirit Stone Boost

WFS - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Worrybear - This code can be redeemed in the game to earn Boosts

Detailed steps to redeem the code have been mentioned below in the article.

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Launch the game

Find and select the Settings option

In the pop-up window, copy and paste an active code from the list.

Hit the Confirm button to redeem it and get the free rewards.

Typing can lead to making a mistake, so it's best to copy and paste Roblox codes.

What are Simulation games in Roblox?

The main purpose of a game is to escape from reality. Whether it's through fascinating stories, stunning visuals, landscapes, or the fascinating gameplay elements themselves, they take the player into a different universe.

Games are classified into several genres and subgenres that take on various figurative forms. One of the most popular genres is Simulation games.

The following are some of the top Simulation games in Roblox:

1) Strongman Simulator

The player is placed in a sealed space with weights. As their strength grows, lifting heavier weights and adding more burdens can help them advance by finally breaking down the area's walls.

2) Tower Defense Simulator

This game is precisely what it says it is. The objective of the player-controlled battlefield is to construct defense towers to fend off swarms of zombies. It receives regular updates and expansions that add new material for all players.

3) Bakery Simulator

Bakery Simulator puts players in the role of an aspiring baker who creates their own confections, much like a tycoon game. Aside from the enormous volume of food that may be cooked, they can also acquire pets and run the bakery rather than merely preparing food.

