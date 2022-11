Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts and egg (November 2022)

In the simulator game Roblox Weapon Fighting, players use weapons and spells to battle opponents in an effort to become the greatest martial artist of all time. They can discover new, potent tools and spells to help them in combat.

There are numerous additional worlds to explore, each with its own set of bosses and monsters. The following Roblox codes can provide players with an advantage in the game.

Redeem codes for all kinds of boosts in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Below are the active codes in the Roblox game:

batoidea - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

candy - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

candy2 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

candy3 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

Carbon - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

fighting - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

halloween - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

jack - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

l325k - This code can be redeemed by players to receive the luck boost

like350 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

lk300k - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

map17 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

map18 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

map19 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

map20 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive Boots

map22 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

map23 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

map24 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 30 minutes all boosts

map25 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

map26 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

newpet - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a new pet egg

popsicle - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a Damage boost

RAMPHobbies - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

timetrial - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

town - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 1 Hour of all boosts

visits250m - This code can be redeemed by players to receive all boosts

Worrybear - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

Players can find detailed steps to redeem the Roblox code mentioned below in the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Although the developers did not mention the expiry date, some codes stopped working. Below is a list of all the codes that do not work in the game anymore:

WFS - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 20m Qi boost and 20m spirit stone boost

tradespar - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

trade - This code can be redeemed by players to receive a boost

tower - This code can be redeemed by players to receive free boosts

sword - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

spellroll - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

map16 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

likes75k - This code can be redeemed by players to receive spirit stone boost

likes50000 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 20m Qi boost

likes30K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive spell drop boost

likes20K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 20m spirit stone boost

Likes200K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

likes180k - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x spirit and 2x Qi boosts

Likes100K - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 20-minute 2x Qi boost, 20-minute 2x spirit stone boost

likes10000 - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 10m luck boost

jade - This code can be redeemed by players to receive 2x spirit and 2x Qi boost

enchant - This code can be redeemed by players to receive Qi boost

easter - This code can be redeemed by players to receive free boosts

compensation - This code can be redeemed by players to receive free boosts

banshies - This code can be redeemed by players to receive boosts

Steps to redeem the codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Players can follow these easy steps to redeem the code in the game:

Begin by launching the Roblox game and wait for it to load.

Once done, look for the settings gear button and click on it.

In the text box visible, enter the code.

Finally, click on the Confirm button.

Players will instantly receive the rewards in Roblox once they complete these steps.

Poll : 0 votes