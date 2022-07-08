Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (July 2022)

Players can use Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to get free Boosts that will help them master unique weapons, spells, and martial arts. Using the relevant codes is extremely easy and doesn't cost anything. Moreover, thanks to these codes, players can save Robux for better upgrades.

Players' primary goal in the Weapon Fighting Simulator is to gather Spirit Stones so that they can use the gacha system to unlock more weapons. They can equip up to four weapons, which will increase the damage output and speed up the acquisition of more Spirit Stones in the game.

Getting free Boosts in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator has never been so easy

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

There is no expiration date linked to these Roblox codes. Nobody is certain about when these codes might expire, and the creators haven't provided any information on this front, either. This is why players should redeem them immediately.

banshies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Carbon - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

CodeNex - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

defense - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost

fighting - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

funrix- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

goodluck - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Lucky Boost

happyday - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Qi Boost

hardmode - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

JazonGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Kingkade - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

likes_225K - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Likes200K - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

likes275k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)

map13 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map14 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map15 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map16 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)

map17 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)

RAMPHobbies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

sisterguard - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Skull - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

spellroll - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

sword - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

tradespar- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

weaponfighting - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Damage Boost

welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Spirit Stone Boost

WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

Worrybear - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

To ensure all players can reap the benefits of these codes, a few steps to redeem them have been mentioned in the last section of the article.

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

The following codes will not work in the Roblox game anymore and have expired.

achievement - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Spell Drop Boost

bounty - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute Qi Boost

compensation - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

easter - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

enchant - Redeem this code in the game to get Qi Boost

jade - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

likes_140K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

likes10000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Luck Boost

Likes100K - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute 2x Qi Boost, 20-minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost

likes120k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost

likes180k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts

likes20K - Redeem for 20-minute Spirit Stone Boost

likes30K - Redeem this code in the game to get Spell Drop Boost

likes50000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20m Qi Boost

likes5k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boost

likes75k - Redeem this code in the game to get Spirit Stone Boost

lk160k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost

lunarnewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get all Boosts

map10 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost

map11 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts

map12 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts

map8 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boost

map9 - Redeem this code in the game to get a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance

mount - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Spell Drop Boost

silver - Redeem this code in the game to get Silver Coins (only accessible upon reaching Map 3)

tower - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts

trade - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost

WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute Qi Boost and 20-minute Spirit Stone Boost

wheel - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts

world6 - Redeem this code in the game to get Qi Boost and Attack Boost

Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

With the easy steps mentioned below, players can redeem the active codes in the game without any hassle:

Open Roblox and start the Roblox game.

Click the gear icon on the left side menu. Players will see a new window pop open.

Copy and paste an active code into the text box.

Hit Enter to get the rewards related to the code just redeemed.

Players are advised to copy and paste the codes rather than typing them in. Copy-pasting the Roblox codes is the best method to avoid making any mistakes.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far