Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free Boosts (July 2022)

Players can use Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator codes to get free Boosts that will help them master unique weapons, spells, and martial arts. Using the relevant codes is extremely easy and doesn't cost anything. Moreover, thanks to these codes, players can save Robux for better upgrades.
Players' primary goal in the Weapon Fighting Simulator is to gather Spirit Stones so that they can use the gacha system to unlock more weapons. They can equip up to four weapons, which will increase the damage output and speed up the acquisition of more Spirit Stones in the game.
Getting free Boosts in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator has never been so easy
Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
There is no expiration date linked to these Roblox codes. Nobody is certain about when these codes might expire, and the creators haven't provided any information on this front, either. This is why players should redeem them immediately.
- banshies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Carbon - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- CodeNex - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- defense - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- fighting - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- funrix- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- goodluck - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Lucky Boost
- happyday - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Qi Boost
- hardmode - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- JazonGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Kingkade - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- likes_225K - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Likes200K - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- likes275k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)
- map13 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map14 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map15 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map16 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)
- map17 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts (New)
- RAMPHobbies - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- sisterguard - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Skull - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- spellroll - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- sword - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- tradespar- Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- weaponfighting - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Damage Boost
- welcome - Redeem this code in the game to get 1x Spirit Stone Boost
- WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- Worrybear - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
To ensure all players can reap the benefits of these codes, a few steps to redeem them have been mentioned in the last section of the article.
Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
The following codes will not work in the Roblox game anymore and have expired.
- achievement - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Spell Drop Boost
- bounty - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute Qi Boost
- compensation - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- easter - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- enchant - Redeem this code in the game to get Qi Boost
- jade - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- likes_140K - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- likes10000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Luck Boost
- Likes100K - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute 2x Qi Boost, 20-minute 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes120k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Qi Boost and 2x Spirit Stone Boost
- likes180k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boosts
- likes20K - Redeem for 20-minute Spirit Stone Boost
- likes30K - Redeem this code in the game to get Spell Drop Boost
- likes50000 - Redeem this code in the game to get 20m Qi Boost
- likes5k - Redeem this code in the game to get Boost
- likes75k - Redeem this code in the game to get Spirit Stone Boost
- lk160k - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Qi Boost
- lunarnewyear - Redeem this code in the game to get all Boosts
- map10 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Damage Boost and 2x Spell Drop Boost
- map11 - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Spirit and 2x Luck Boosts
- map12 - Redeem this code in the game to get Boosts
- map8 - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boost
- map9 - Redeem this code in the game to get a 2x Spirit Stone Boost and 2x Spell Drop Chance
- mount - Redeem this code in the game to get 10-minute Spell Drop Boost
- silver - Redeem this code in the game to get Silver Coins (only accessible upon reaching Map 3)
- tower - Redeem this code in the game to get free Boosts
- trade - Redeem this code in the game to get a Boost
- WFS - Redeem this code in the game to get 20-minute Qi Boost and 20-minute Spirit Stone Boost
- wheel - Redeem this code in the game to get 2x Luck and 2x Qi Boosts
- world6 - Redeem this code in the game to get Qi Boost and Attack Boost
Steps to redeem codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
With the easy steps mentioned below, players can redeem the active codes in the game without any hassle:
- Open Roblox and start the Roblox game.
- Click the gear icon on the left side menu. Players will see a new window pop open.
- Copy and paste an active code into the text box.
- Hit Enter to get the rewards related to the code just redeemed.
Players are advised to copy and paste the codes rather than typing them in. Copy-pasting the Roblox codes is the best method to avoid making any mistakes.