Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (October 2022)

Lightning Dragon Studio created Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on January 16, 2022, and it became an instant hit with players. There are no anime characters or other special entities here that usually attract players. This one is just a simple fighting game. In it, players can choose their weapons and spells to defeat several bosses.

The game might sound easy; however, it is not. Players will need epic and rare weapons to defeat the bosses the title throws at them. Special spells can help them in this regard as well. To earn extra in-game money, players can redeem free codes. The boosts offered by them will make the game a little easier.

All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Here are the active Roblox codes in the Roblox game Weapon Fighting Simulator:

batoidea - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Carbon - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

CodeNex - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

defense - This code can be redeemed to get 2x spirit and 2x spell drop boost

fighting - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

funrix - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

goodluck - This code can be redeemed to get a lucky boost

happyday - This code can be redeemed to get a Qi boost

hardmode - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

hardtrail - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts

JazonGaming - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Kingkade - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

l325k - This code can be redeemed to get a luck boost

likes275k - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

lk300k - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

map17 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

map18 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

map19 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

map20 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

map21 - This code can be redeemed to get a Qi boost and several other boosts

map22 - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts

map23 - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts

newbuff - This code can be redeemed to get boss key and boosts

popsicle - This code can be redeemed to get a damage boost

RAMPHobbies - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

sisterguard - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

skin - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Skull - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Sub2RoboSlothGaming - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

timetrial - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

town - This code can be redeemed to get one hour of all boosts

visits250m - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts

weaponfighting - This code can be redeemed to get a damage boost

welcome - This code can be redeemed to get a spirit stone boost

WFS - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Worrybear - This code can be redeemed to get boosts

Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

These expired Roblox codes do not work in Weapon Fighting Simulator anymore:

banshies - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

compensation - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

easter - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

jade - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boost

likes_140K - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

likes_225K - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

likes120k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Qi boost and 2x spirit Stone boost

likes180k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boosts

Likes200K - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

likes75k - This code can be redeemed in the game for a spirit Stone boost

lk160k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boost

map11 - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Luck boosts

map14 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

map15 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

map16 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

map8 - This code can be redeemed in the game for a free boost

spellroll - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

sword - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

tower - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts

tradespar - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts

wheel - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Luck and 2x Qi boosts

Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator

Roblox gamers can follow these simple steps to redeem any active code in Weapon Fighting Simulator:

Start the game on a device of your choice.

Search and select the Settings button on the home screen. A pop-up will now be visible with the space to enter a code.

You may type or copy and paste an active code into the text box.

Finally, you can hit the Confirm button to get the promised boosts.

Players can get more free codes by joining the official discord server for the game.

