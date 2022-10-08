Weapon Fighting Simulator codes in Roblox: Free boosts (October 2022)

Lightning Dragon Studio created Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator on January 16, 2022, and it became an instant hit with players. There are no anime characters or other special entities here that usually attract players. This one is just a simple fighting game. In it, players can choose their weapons and spells to defeat several bosses.
The game might sound easy; however, it is not. Players will need epic and rare weapons to defeat the bosses the title throws at them. Special spells can help them in this regard as well. To earn extra in-game money, players can redeem free codes. The boosts offered by them will make the game a little easier.
All free active and inactive codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Here are the active Roblox codes in the Roblox game Weapon Fighting Simulator:
- batoidea - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- Carbon - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- CodeNex - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- defense - This code can be redeemed to get 2x spirit and 2x spell drop boost
- fighting - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- funrix - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- goodluck - This code can be redeemed to get a lucky boost
- happyday - This code can be redeemed to get a Qi boost
- hardmode - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- hardtrail - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts
- JazonGaming - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- Kingkade - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- l325k - This code can be redeemed to get a luck boost
- likes275k - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- lk300k - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- map17 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- map18 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- map19 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- map20 - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- map21 - This code can be redeemed to get a Qi boost and several other boosts
- map22 - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts
- map23 - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts
- newbuff - This code can be redeemed to get boss key and boosts
- popsicle - This code can be redeemed to get a damage boost
- RAMPHobbies - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- sisterguard - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- skin - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- Skull - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- Sub2RoboSlothGaming - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- timetrial - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- town - This code can be redeemed to get one hour of all boosts
- visits250m - This code can be redeemed to get all boosts
- weaponfighting - This code can be redeemed to get a damage boost
- welcome - This code can be redeemed to get a spirit stone boost
- WFS - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
- Worrybear - This code can be redeemed to get boosts
Expired codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
These expired Roblox codes do not work in Weapon Fighting Simulator anymore:
- banshies - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- compensation - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- easter - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- jade - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boost
- likes_140K - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- likes_225K - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- likes120k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Qi boost and 2x spirit Stone boost
- likes180k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boosts
- Likes200K - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- likes75k - This code can be redeemed in the game for a spirit Stone boost
- lk160k - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Qi boost
- map11 - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x spirit and 2x Luck boosts
- map14 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- map15 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- map16 - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- map8 - This code can be redeemed in the game for a free boost
- spellroll - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- sword - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- tower - This code can be redeemed in the game for free boosts
- tradespar - This code can be redeemed in the game for boosts
- wheel - This code can be redeemed in the game for 2x Luck and 2x Qi boosts
Steps to redeem active codes in Roblox Weapon Fighting Simulator
Roblox gamers can follow these simple steps to redeem any active code in Weapon Fighting Simulator:
- Start the game on a device of your choice.
- Search and select the Settings button on the home screen. A pop-up will now be visible with the space to enter a code.
- You may type or copy and paste an active code into the text box.
- Finally, you can hit the Confirm button to get the promised boosts.
Players can get more free codes by joining the official discord server for the game.