With the latest updates, the developers have posted new Weapon Master vs Anime codes in the game. Since this is a fighting game where you need to defeat various enemies from lower ranks until you get to a high-ranking boss, you will need all the power you can get.

By redeeming these codes, you can get rewards that will help you become stronger and, therefore, clear levels at a much faster rate than usual.

All Weapon Master vs Anime codes (Active)

You can fill up your wallet in the game with these codes. The active codes are listed below:

List of active Weapon Master VS Anime codes Codes Rewards update6 1,000 Gold and 20 Job Books (Latest) update5 500 Gold and 10 Job Books like5000 500 Gold and 10 Job Books Discordwelcom 1,000 Gold like2000 500 Gold and 10 Job Books Update1 500 Gold and 5 Job Books Update2 500 Gold and 5 Job Books update3 1,000 Gold and 10 Job Books welcome 1,000 Gold

Inactive Weapon Master vs Anime codes

There are no codes in the game that have stopped working. All codes that expire in the future will be listed here.

How to redeem Weapon Master vs Anime codes

Here are the steps to redeem the active codes in the game:

Start Roblox on the official website or the app on the device of your choice. Find and launch the game. Once the game has loaded, click on the Shop icon located on the left-hand side of the screen. Now, click on the codes button to see the tab to enter the code. Copy and paste a code in the space, and click on the reward button to complete the process.

The rewards are immediately added to the game.

Why are codes important in Weapon Master vs Anime?

The codes are important because they can be redeemed for lots of gold and books. Gold is important because it can be used to buy anime heroes that add to your overall damage power and books can be exchanged for various power-ups and abilities in the game.

Weapon Master vs Anime code troubleshooting [How to fix]

The codes need to be entered exactly as they are published by the developers of the game so you must not change any lowercase or uppercase letters. Make sure to include all the numbers and special characters because they are also vital parts of the codes.

Where to find the latest codes in Weapon Master vs Anime?

The codes can be found on the game's home page under the description section. You can also join the game's official Roblox group, Star Ocean 2024, for the latest codes and event-related information.

Finally, you may also join the game's private Discord server for exclusive codes and to connect with the community.

FAQs on Weapon Master vs Anime Codes

What are the latest active codes in Weapon Master vs Anime?

"update6" is the only latest active code in Weapon Master vs Anime.

How many times can you redeem the Weapon Master vs Anime codes?

You can redeem a code only once in the game. If you try to redeem it again, you will see an error on the screen.

When do the codes expire in Weapon Master vs Anime?

Weapon Master vs Anime codes can expire at any time, as the developers do not post this information. Thus, you should redeem the codes as soon as they are published.

When are the next Weapon Master vs Anime codes coming?

The developers post new codes as they release new updates. They may also release codes if the game receives more likes on the home page.

